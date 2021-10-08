Frederico Trajano: “The offer of credit and machines for sellers is a blue ocean”

SAO PAULO – With an increasingly competitive e-commerce scenario, Frederico Trajano, CEO of Magazine Luiza, believes that one of the company’s great differentials lies in a product, let’s say, that is not very innovative: the credit card machine.

“I have a very high expectation that our financial operation will not only guarantee the loyalty of the seller and the end customer, but, above all, it will help to increase the company’s margins and cash generation”, he said during a live performed by the From Zero to Top this Thursday (7th).

Magazine’s card machine, Magalupay, is one of the products launched by the retailer in August this year to attract and retain more sellers on its marketplace platform.

Asked about the difference of this product in relation to what is already offered by other financial services companies, Frederico says that Magalupay offers direct integration with e-commerce and boosts the retailer’s sales. “Today at [maquininhas das] financial companies process payment, but they do not generate sales. Our differential is in making a product connected with Magalu’s marketplace and ecosystem. O seller it manages both to make fixed sales and to connect with the marketplace”, he stated.

In addition to the little machines, Trajano sees products such as offering credit for the seller as one of the company’s differentials. Today, Magalu’s platform already has more than 100,000 shopkeepers. Financial services aimed at this audience gained momentum following the acquisition of HubFintech, announced in late 2020 and completed in July of this year.

“The year 2022 should be the year of the ‘Magalu as a service’. Our focus is very much on helping analog entrepreneurs to digitalize themselves”, explained Trajano.

During the interview, the CEO also commented on the relaunch of Magazine Luiza’s fashion category that took place this week. According to the executive, the company spent a year restructuring the area — which began to take shape with Zattini, the fashion brand of Netshoes (acquired in 2019). “We brought Silvia Machado [ex-Arezzo&Co] last year. We relaunched the category with new collections, new numbering and a better shopping experience”, he said.

Frederico Trajano also spoke about the strategies used to grow in the supermarket category and the plans for its meal delivery operation. Check out the full content on live.

The interview also addressed the executive’s advice to make a successful digital transformation and to succeed in business. The live is part of the repercussion of the special podcast series, Do Zero ao Topo SAGA Magalu, which revealed the backstage of the company’s history.

Related