Free Codiguin for Free Fire: Check Today’s Codes 08 Oct 2021

by

Looking for free Codiguin for Free Fire? today, friday, October 8, 2021 Below is a list to redeem Free Fire codes that provide skins and other important items in the game for your players to use for free.

Many players try to use the codes and end up coming across messages that the codes are invalid or expired. This message appears if the code has already been used by another Internet user, it is worth remembering that this list is available worldwide for all players. If your code is within the expiry date, it will be successfully confirmed and a message will appear informing you what reward you have earned.


–Continues after advertising–

Free Fire, Battle Royale’s most popular game has aesthetic elements that modify gameplay, and you can get them from the store or from using the Oct 8, 2021 redemption codes. Let’s see what the list of rewards is all about, which can range from weapon skins to cosmetic clothing.

These codes from the Free Fire that we list below, are the best option for you to add exclusive material without spending diamonds or virtual money, at Garena store. The process takes just a few minutes. How about trying?

Free Fire promo codes can only be redeemed today, october 8th, so we recommend turning on your smartphone, tablet or PC to claim them all as soon as possible.


–Continues after advertising–

free fire

Today’s Codes on October 8th

  • 4LB9WFSDLF9TX5GK
  • MTWTE7TEUPTDE7PY
  • CXVSMBP8Q89ZAMQ4
  • QGFX2TCNA08LZD0L
  • NZ62D7Y5V5C7F3HJ
  • F5YR5DTMDNV757TC
  • 9A816Q2C1823PJ08
  • RHGCAFGVHTRTNNHH
  • 4X48PVU1XKBXSSVX
  • L4E7K435YX2DP70W
  • LTGQASP8VA51MA33
  • 8QMSFYNSCKPHBU4A
  • ZSQZVGGFEBVQAE8F
  • TA0F4CV5NULP7GW2
  • 74SCS4YZ2A57267L
  • SLKN4BKQDZKLJNMG
  • XZAAKHE6Y00JCM5D
  • QAQYNEG61Y5UZM2Z
  • C85RGFVPTM2K699D
  • WGDQU36N0YDFDMPD
  • D0D6YF7BFY5VJ5LY
  • RH1KM9JB21YM9GCS
  • WFFBTREYMAM66YLP
  • 78B1B6MNYXDU37BC
  • B7NG2EFX706CW5HT
  • WLCFEVJ0Q1XAZ2SW
  • 0CQCV2DMN5EQYXQ5
  • Q6ND5HVVHZQQ56GH
  • UAXUY9PRG3HQFA0X
  • BYN6ED4X0Y10T9DE
  • S5AU1AKEZTGPTDLZ
  • M3F22U1U4RAXDXXP
  • 0GE97H96N5RJZR0U
  • ZBYYLW3BR0B0RX1Q
  • Z8GHR6NXC27C9A3Z
  • BT6T2YNK1F5KPBL6
  • 3BSXV3YUKTB23HGR
  • PF6RVHX91MGDUTZS
  • 5U8SY58B6JJMWVAL
  • 43SKQKHANX675GN2
  • CC8TXDVHGTWG6AET
  • LC2NQD3KGZ2012TB
  • 91TDS0SADNYDGCJ2
  • XBCRKF4HBWHXZ1VQ
  • 5818LUPWT2US4RXB
  • KD261L564QT4PN63
  • 4E4PSDPVEWMT8E63
  • 3B0K6HLWZLYHG6HH
  • 0UTGLDKYXQS9L9JU
  • Q59H6B6HKJQEER09
  • 26504PH0JZ3E6H0B
  • 6JYG1GYNR2HZ4E7F
  • 824YLK80WKWP50WA
  • D7H6563S73ZKVQ5F
  • Q77SYQWR8EMEZA5T
  • AMMTTQWA3MNJJ3XE
  • HARTWJQQNSTGLYMC
  • WDSADDYVF8D3N241
  • HWEHSD0U3TTYUA3D
  • TBUPAZXH0SRRN1HA
Come back in a moment, Click here to update this post with the codes!

All these digits and keys work 100% at the Free Fire and Free Fire Max. We have previously checked them on the corresponding Garena website to ensure they serve and give rewards.

Enjoy and check the codes we released yesterday.

Yesterday, October 7th Codes for Free Fire

  1. GDTGQWV20SK1343T
  2. SQ3ZU1D12208MCD4
  3. LGQNQRK4A18RWFE3
  4. K0M5SUAX9F3SQ4AG
  5. BY4GF4X9HKC4B6JQ
  6. C0BGNQM8M6WN0WYL
  7. 59D0L6BEBCJFN0E1
  8. 437GY28GNXU0GUEW
  9. ERL0AYCAH4VMDDPG
  10. MTBYY5BPM3J7KQQ3
  11. VKL3A1ZZH81B1YXS
  12. EUNVNBPJAK5ACJPZ
  13. Q3NTQ3M21LMCZE4F
  14. 3W4WBEXKQ6EB31VS
  15. YSPSFYZ1GG36XBNC
  16. BJ7TQ6DAYL6N2J48
  17. 197R0SRYEH407JAC
  18. 04XMJC8CRC5LB1YJ
  19. HTEG9VRY5JQ4HYYA
  20. KBHYUAFAV87DLXL7
  21. 82F36CAX9S8NBBNK
  22. EYTEZBCWWJH3LP3N
  23. JL51KUDVJE0BKDRC
  24. 65RJXDDUQ1CU8ER8
  25. EU3EZM3PF25QU2LW
  26. AQDCGDCD29BYTBYK
  27. DFYKM7702E2X4L9B
  28. 1BRJZF5T447RLZ15
  29. T9M0BY5V7LNRBWEK
  30. R2Y2DRFY2BBP0K0X
  31. 7FQVWC5GR47MB76Z
  32. J2Z07XKW8M2J7TKK
  33. L73GH2XX1S59MSM7
  34. PA5BEHS16L615PKC
  35. HNAW1L74QWMG4SLS
  36. HZ7TJNPGP67601ZG
  37. S7PA6TTKRKRL7CJF
  38. U6Y5VRAAZFPX6GM1
  39. NUCRPBT0APY3W764
  40. K089783J6YTM5GUM
  41. HWP5G3QVD9UFNZNV
  42. FGUMJ43ZV03RPL3U
  43. YP4EXPJ4PWDEUFXZ
  44. 601ZSXNQGEQLGDFZ
  45. B01KYP5HEQXGUA3C
  46. YT85GEFDQ4C6DKHV
  47. EGD0WCJXQAGHPEHF
  48. 657MGY7BFSS5SAZJ
  49. XKLWDBFP0MJ281X7
  50. U265JHNVUDYHENEF
  51. BGMSSZ6DPC87T0F6
  52. Y1GA32376QM071SD
  53. VVQZ13YUW9KDQAKU
  54. LL113EVS16KGQ1AJ
  55. KL93YEL9FG264KFS
  56. 5N2BM6SKMQGGFRM8
  57. 19FP0UYE1XWZ4TXS
  58. YB1X8E471WQPJAL1
  59. DL3M6GDMEH1VVZQM
  60. 3BPQAHE46CZXYQCA
  61. VS01QTJX5R85BRK7
  62. 5VYXL0HCPSXYJQ3L
  63. MSC19P7NRXP9BNDD
  64. ZG4RDJSWM7B3WZUL
  65. PCHWHK1Q6TR9ZJQZ
  66. NCQ8YF3HZEPDWE67
  67. SWY9E6WPE7QH7HV4
  68. T1NQEC4ZK3ZGY2Z8
  69. WDD19EATBGXA53TW
  70. QCF7K0VWV3S43EG5
  71. JK994U7TJGPFVV8W
  72. J8T011NCC1BPE3TZ
  73. 0H688EWVHNZTSKVX
  74. Z2V2920L3MFJ3APP
  75. 7QS5N0WX0Z9CD71R
  76. YZH6R6AUKD3JWZ1D

You should take into account that these codes expire soon, so you must hurry to validate them. These can be activated as soon as they have not been used before or whose origin resides in generators of code fake.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to stay informed with today’s news!