Free Fire Battlegrounds: 15 “Professional” Tricks and Tips to Win Games

Be the first to jump off the plane

If you want to be the first to jump out of the plane, you can do so as soon as the minutes hit 3:35, this will allow you to be one of the first to hit the map and thus get the best resources.

The parachute opens on its own

When you throw yourself, don’t be afraid to fall to the ground because it’s not possible, as the parachute will only open once you’re around. Therefore, we advise that you never open it for yourself, so as not to waste time landing.

You can heal in a vehicle

Many users don’t know they can heal inside a vehicle. This is very simple to do as you only need to press the heal button and then open your inventory.



how to shoot better

At long range, the best players usually only make a shot or two, but only when they are completely safe. At short range, they usually don’t go beyond three or four shots. Once you know this number of photos, you will be on the same level as the pros.

be careful to shoot madness

Through the map, other users can know if you are in an area if you have filmed it before. Every time you trigger alerts about your position and other users will be able to discover you.

move without stopping

You will also enjoy reading:

When you are looking for resources, be always on the move, this will prevent other people from shooting at you from far away. Whenever you move around the map, you should try to make different moves so as not to make it easier to reach from a distance.

don’t waste ammo

If you have a rival on the ground and are low on ammo, don’t waste bullets. You can use any other type of weapon, such as a grenade, to finish killing it.

Pomegranates are very valuable

In addition to saving us ammo, we can also use grenades for when an opponent is hiding in a building or in a tree.

Use the jump to go through the water

If you run through water, the character will slow down, but if you do successive jumps, it will go much faster.



you can run faster

Although for this you must be fully unarmed, which can be a risk.

See where the rest of the rivals land

It is very important that at the beginning of the game you always watch where the rest of the rivals are landing to try to avoid their areas and thus get the resources from where you fall.



Always ambushed on the left side

Due to the layout of the camera, you should always hide when you want to ambush on the left side, so you can clearly see the arrival of rivals.

hide where you can



In addition to trees, weeds or buildings, you can also hide between the wheels of large vehicles.

collect mushrooms

It’s a form of healing, but they can also expose you to enemy attacks, so look around first.

do not fall into ambushes

If you think you’re in an area that’s been looted before, you probably have a rival hiding in a building in the area.