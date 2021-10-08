Free Fire Rewards: New code guarantees Brazilian team items

Thanks to the partnership between Free Fire and the Brazilian Soccer Team, players can receive free CBF items inside Garena’s battle royale. Learn here how to use Free Fire Rewards and redeem the resources offered with the new code made available during the last game in Brazil.

To redeem the code made available in the last match between Brazil and Venezuela, the player must access the Free Fire Rewards website. One time in service, the user must log in with the same account he uses to play. Once that’s done, just use the code listed below to secure free items.

Free Fire Rewards: Brazilian National Team Code:

As can be seen in the image above, once successfully redeemed, the message confirms the items received, which are immediately available in the in-game mail, in this case:

1x Blue CBF Package

1x Diamond Ticket

It is worth remembering that the partnership between Free Fire and the Brazilian Soccer Team lasts for two years. The last cosmetic items launched at the battle royale were Canarinho’s skin and also the team’s goalkeeper shirts in green, black and gray.

Code in national team games

Another details revealed was that, in the next games of the Brazilian team, fans will be able to find codes on the sides of the field to be used to generate content in Free Fire. The games in question are:

Brazil x Colombia – 10/10

Brazil x Uruguay – 07/14