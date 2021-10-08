Fund that will command Newcastle has a fortune 14 times bigger than the owner of Manchester City and surpasses all the other billionaires in the sport

This Thursday, the traditional Newcastle United was bought by an investment consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, in a negotiation that was around 300 million pounds (R$ 2.2 billion).

With this, the white team from the north of England now has the richest owners in the world, as the Saudi fund is valued at US$ 320 billion (R$ 2.397 trillion).

This fortune is 14 times greater, for example, than that of the sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, owner of Manchester City, whose equity is 23.2 billion pounds (R$ 173.84 billion).

Speaking only of football, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is also a behemoth compared to other rich men.

Check out some of football’s greatest fortunes:

– Dietrich Mateschitz (group red bull): 15.7 billion pounds (BRL 117.64 billion)

– Andrea Agnelli (Juventus): 11 billion pounds (BRL 82.42 billion)

– Roman Abramovich (Chelsea): 9.6 billion pounds (BRL 71.93 billion)

– Philip Anschutz (LA Galaxy): 8.1 billion pounds (BRL 60.69 billion)

– Stan Kroenke (Arsenal): 6.8 billion pounds (BRL 50.95 billion)

The size of the Saudi fund is also daunting when compared to the biggest billionaires who own teams in the sport in general.

According to the magazine forbes, O owner richest in all disciplines is currently tycoon Steve Ballmer, from Microsoft, which controls the Los Angelers Clippers in the NBA. His fortune is US$96.5 billion (R$531.01 billion).

Then comes businessman Daniel Gilbert, from finance Quicken Loans, who heads the Cleveland Cavaliers, also in the NBA, with a net worth of US$ 30.9 billion (R$ 170.03 billion).

Another NBA franchise owner completes the podium: Robert Pera, holder of the Memphis Grizzlies, who boasts a cash flow of US$19 billion (R$104.55 billion).