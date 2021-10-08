Furlan fired nurses who refused to distribute covid kit, says website – SelesNafes.com

The journalistic website The Intercept Brasil (Tib) published an article, this Thursday (7), about alleged dismissals carried out by the Municipality of Macapá (PMM).

According to the report “Maapá City Hall dismissed nurses who refused to distribute a covid kit”, signed by journalist Nayara Felizardo, between March and August 2021, the PMM delivered, through nurses, nursing technicians and community health workers (CHA) , kits containing the drug ivermectin, vitamins D and C and zinc.

The article has a print from the “rural health” whatsapp group, where Cristilene Vilhena, coordinator of the Family Health Strategy (FHS) program in Macapá, calls for all staff to participate in the kit deliveries to “avoid the collapse of covid in our UBS”.

During this period, the debate about the ineffectiveness of ivermectin in combating or preventing covid-19 was already well advanced. In addition to the World Health Organization (WHO), citing the article, the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases stated, on May 25, 2021, that medications such as ivermectin and chloroquine are ineffective in the treatment of covid-19.

A nurse who was a source for the Tib story said she was fired for refusing to deliver over-the-counter medications. Two other nursing professionals would have been fired just for having positioned themselves against delivery.

“The drugs were distributed throughout the city, in fairs, squares and even in districts that were 12 hours away by boat. I refused to hand it over and I have been persecuted ever since”, said one of the sources on the site.

Another source would also have denounced the persecution after taking a stand against the delivery of the kits.

“The director of UBS and the secretary of health forced me to go and distribute the kits with my team. I found this totally irregular and made comments in the room where there were people close to them. I went to deliver the kits for fear of losing my job, but it didn’t do any good”, commented another professional.

In common, in addition to reports of persecution, the request for anonymity for the report made by Nayara Felizardo, for fear of reprisals.

The Intercept also spoke with the president of the Regional Nursing Council (Coren-AP), Emília Pimentel, who stated that the council received more than 10 complaints about the same issue and, therefore, opened an administrative process and also published a decision , in March, which prohibits the category from prescribing, fractionating and distributing medicines that were not previously established in health programs.

Finally, citing Uol, the article brought the data that approximately R$ 3 million were spent on the purchase of covid kits, which were widely distributed in the streets and squares of Macapá.

As it did with The Intercept Brasil, the Municipality of Macapá did not respond to serious allegations of persecution and useless spending of public money.