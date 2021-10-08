Gabby Petito: Found the possible location where her fiance could be

Another development in the case of the death of youtuber Gabby Petito. Police found signs of encampment on the Carlton Reservation in Florida, United States. Authorities continue to search the area for her fiance, Brian Laundrie. The information was confirmed yesterday by the US CNN.

Searches started yesterday but had to be postponed. The suspect’s family lawyer has informed the channel that his father is helping North officials Port with the searches for the son.

Gabby Petito case: Material released by the police brings evidence Image: Play/ Instagram @gabspetito

“Chris Laundrie has been asked to help with the search for Brian at the park. Since the place was closed to the public, he hasn’t been able to look for his son in the one place he and his wife, Roberta, believe Brian might be. North Port police had to postpone Chris’ involvement, but the parents are hopeful that there will be another opportunity to help,” the officer confirmed.

Gabby’s body was found in a national forest in the state of Wyoming on September 19, USA. The digital influencer and her fiance were on a cross-country van trip, but she stopped contacting family members at the end of August.

Before the disappearance and later confirmation of death, Gabby admitted on video that she was assaulted by her fiance.