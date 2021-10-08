Gabi Lopes reveals details of the Richthofen case films: ‘It won’t stop there’ | celebrities

Reproduction/Disclosure Gabi Lopes reveals details about films from the Richthofen case: ‘There are more possibilities’

Actress Gabi Lopes revealed details of the films “The Girl Who Killed Os Pais” and “The Boy Who Killed My Parents” about the Richthofen case, during the talk-show “Deu Match”, by influencer and journalist Manu Carvalho.

The artist joined the cast of the productions with Carla Diaz and Leonardo Bittencourt and stated that they are not over yet. “It won’t stop in the movie. There is a responsibility there,” he declared.

When asked what viewers can expect, she explained: “The film was two hours long, both of them. It was too long. They cut a lot of scenes. Just from my character it was five cuts and other characters cut ten, fifteen. A lot of scenes. Even from the story itself. I don’t know if you’ve watched it, but the movies are pretty straight up and to the point.

“The Girl Who Killed The Parents” and “The Boy Who Killed My Parents”, which portray Suzane von Richthofen and Daniel Cravinhos’ versions of the 2002 crime, premiered on September 24 on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service.

