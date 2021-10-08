Galaxy S22 Ultra: Concept Shows More of Galaxy Note-inspired Look

Announced in August of this year, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are Samsung’s top-of-the-line smartphones for the end of 2021. Now, eyes turn to the long-awaited Galaxy S22, to be unveiled by the brand. in early 2022.

Seeking to give an idea of ​​what we can expect from the most powerful model in the lineup, designer Waqar Khan created some renderings of the new Galaxy S22 Ultra based on recent leaks, which indicate a major visual change from its predecessor to look like another line of cellphones. from the brand, the Galaxy Note.

The entire body of the device must have a strong inspiration from the Galaxy Note series devices, with the right to a space on the body to store the S Pen. In addition, the camera module on the upper left-hand side comes with a peculiar “P” letter format, to house its four cameras, the LED flash and the infrared sensor.

At the front, the concept indicates a curved side, with a slightly more rectangular look on the corners and sides, both top and bottom straight, reminiscent of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra models. The front-facing camera would be in a hole centered on top of the screen, and under-screen technology would not be used on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Unfortunately, there is still no date for the presentation of the supposed Galaxy S22 Ultra. But, everything indicates that it could be revealed in the first quarter of 2022.

Source: Twitter