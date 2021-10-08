Gasoline at cost price will be sold at stations in Florianópolis

Eight gas stations in Florianópolis will sell gasoline at cost price this Saturday (9) during normal operating hours. In all, each establishment will sell 20 thousand liters of common and additive gasoline.

When this quantity is over, the station has no obligation to continue selling the merchandise at cost price. Payment for the purchase can be made by debit card or cash.

The promotion takes place as a compensatory measure defined by the Procon of Florianópolis after the stations raise the price of gasoline during the strike of truck drivers in early September.​

Of the 12 stations in the capital notified by Procon for irregularities, eight agreed to comply with the measure and will sell gasoline at cost price. The names of the establishments, however, will not be disclosed by Procon. The agency’s idea is not to generate huge queues with high demand. The consumer will know about the promotion by seeing the price at the pump.

See the region of the gas stations that will sell gasoline at cost price

​

​ two in the south of the island

​ two in the north of the island

​ Three in the Central region

​ one in the east ​

​

The gas stations will have to prove to the Procon of Florianópolis that they have complied with the measure by delivering the invoice for the purchase of the products with the cost price.

To prove to the Municipal Procon compliance with the compensatory measure, the stations will have to, in addition to selling gasoline for 24 hours or during the normal operating period of the establishment with the cost of the purchase of the day, present the invoice for the purchase of the products.

Remember the trucker stoppage

