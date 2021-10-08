Gasoline rise: Bolsonaro criticizes Petrobras: There is an underutilized building

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) once again criticized Petrobras for the rise in fuel prices, citing a building that, according to him, costs more than R$ 1 million a month and is underused.

“We have a very beautiful building in Vitória that is more than half underused, and the trend is 90% of the building will no longer be used. Let’s sell it, [mas falam] ‘President, you can’t sell, no one will want to buy it, because the building was built on rented land,'” Bolsonaro said.

“R$ 1.7 million per month to rent the land. It’s like a loan shark, who doesn’t want to pay the bill, wants to take your money every month. Loan shark, in quotes, with public money. Who pays the bill, all of you who put up fuel in the car”.

O UOL contacted Petrobras and is awaiting positioning.

The president also spoke again about other factors that make up the final price, such as ICMS, freight and the profit margin of those who sell fuel at the pumps.

“Whose fault is it? Bolsonaro’s,” he quipped. “I’m not taking my body out, I’m showing the truth.”

The price of a liter of gasoline in the country rose 2.47% in September compared to August, reaching a national average of R$ 6.309. After a year and four months of consecutive highs, the value of fuel accumulates an increase of 57.33% since May last year.

Petrobras’ policy is decisive for discharges

Carla Ferreira, a researcher at Ineep (Institute for Strategic Studies in Oil, Natural Gas and Biofuels, linked to the Single Federation of Oil Workers), says that the most important part of the increases in consumer prices is linked to the increases promoted by Petrobras.

According to her, the readjustments are an effect of the company’s pricing policy, adopted in 2016. The guideline links prices in Brazil to the value of a barrel of oil in the international market, charged in dollars. With the high dollar, prices in Brazil also rise. Since the beginning of the year, gasoline has accumulated a 51% increase in refineries.

Of course, as ICMS is a percentage of the final price, when the price rises, the collection increases. But he is not the villain of the highs of now. The big question is this price that comes from the refinery, which comes from the import parity policy.

Carla Ferreira

According to Ferreira, an example that taxation is not the determining factor for recent increases was the low impact that the PIS and Cofins exemption, two federal taxes, had on diesel prices. Although the tax cut was R$0.31, the reduction in the price of the pump was only R$0.03.

*With information from Giulia Fontes, from UOL