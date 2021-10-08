Gay couple suffer attacks after participating in Volkswagen advertising

A gay couple who participated in Volkswagen car advertisements has suffered homophobic attacks on social media. In an interview with UOL portal, Murillo lamented the prejudiced comments generated by the image in which he appears alongside Diego.

“When we see the comments, there is a bad feeling, a desire to respond, to want to rebut, but then we see that this is an unnecessary waste of energy. People are spreading hatred and malice, especially through the internet, where they think anything can be done, but being closer to militancy has brought enlightenment on how to deal with these acts,” said Murillo.

Murillo said he knows how to ignore these comments, but he warned that other people still feel bad and that’s why it’s important to fight prejudice. “Maturity helps not to absorb comments, but many people can still be affected by this kind of attitude. It is important for the LGBTQIA+ community to express itself and take a stand, occupy this space and be present”.

In the photos, the couple appears hugging in front of a car. The captions highlight the vehicle’s qualities and say it is for everyone. “Technology, safety, comfort and performance in a Volkswagen made especially for you. Or rather, for everyone. Discover the Polo with Kessy System, Park Pilot, Keyless and much more”, announces the advertisement.

The comment boxes are full of people who promise to boycott Volkswagen over the photos. They also ask for “impartial marketing”, in addition to firing curses at the couple. All comments can fit into the practice of homophobia, defined as a crime since 2019. The penalty is one to three years.

Volkswagen took a stand on the controversy. See official notice below.

Difference enriches, respect unites. Volkswagen do Brasil celebrates sexual diversity and gender identity. Promoting Diversity & Inclusion is one of the brand’s strategic pillars. The brand’s premise is to guarantee respectful and inclusive behavior, inside and outside the company, with direct or indirect business partners. Volkswagen recently launched a Diversity & Inclusion booklet for its entire supply chain and dealership network in Brazil, and continuously develops debates with its employees, in all hierarchical spheres.

We believe that each person, of different races, ethnicities, gender, sexual orientation and age/generation, has unique experiences, which together contribute to strengthening not only the company’s culture, but also the environment in which we live. We are responsible for continuing to learn how we can contribute to the fight against any form of prejudice, as we consider it essential to reconcile differences in order to build a fair society for all.

Regarding interaction with users, offensive and disrespectful comments are properly deleted from our pages.

