Gay couple targeted by homophobic attacks after starring in Volkswagen advertisement – 10/08/2021

A post on Volkswagen do Brasil’s social networks generated a series of homophobic comments from some followers of the brand. In the image, two men, who are also a couple in real life, appear hugging each other in front of a Polo, hatchback by the German automaker, which repudiated the attacks.

The photo, taken in Curitiba (PR), is one of several images of real LGBTQIA+ couples that were posted by VW on social networks. It has a normal caption, focused on the car’s attributes: “Technology, safety, comfort and performance in a Volkswagen made especially for you. Or rather, for everyone. Discover the Polo with Kessy System, Park Pilot, Keyless and more. # Pole”

In the comments box, there are from people saying that they will no longer consume the brand’s products, passing through messages asking for an “impartial marketing” and even swearing.

In 2019, the Superior Federal Court (STF) ruled that homophobic and transphobic statements can be framed as the crime of racism, whose penalty is from one to three years, but which can reach five in more serious cases.

Murillo and Diego Xavier, one of the LGBTQIA+ couples who appear in the photos VW has posted on their profile, spoke with UOL Cars.

“When we see the comments, there is a bad feeling, a desire to respond, to want to hit back, but then we see that this is an unnecessary waste of energy,” says Murillo.

He says that much of that maturity in choosing whether and when to respond comes from the fact that her husband, Diego, brought him closer to the LGBTQIA+ movement and militancy when they first met.

“People are spreading hatred and malice, especially on the internet, where they think anything can be done, but being closer to militancy has brought light on how to deal with these acts,” he adds.

As this type of comment is nothing new, Murillo says that they end up choosing to ignore the offenses. “Maturity helps not to absorb comments, but many people can still be affected by this type of attitude”, he adds.

“It is important for the LGBTQIA+ community to speak out and take a stand, occupy this space and be present.”

About the image, Murillo says that “it was very beautiful, but it was the last of a series of photos we took during the day, we were exhausted from the session that was taken by a friend”, he says.

searched for UOL Cars, Volkswagen released a note on the case in which it defends the position of promoting sexual and gender diversity, inside and outside the company:

Difference enriches, respect unites. Volkswagen do Brasil celebrates sexual diversity and gender identity. Promoting Diversity & Inclusion is one of the brand’s strategic pillars. The brand’s premise is to guarantee respectful and inclusive behavior, inside and outside the company, with direct or indirect business partners. Volkswagen recently launched a Diversity & Inclusion booklet for its entire supply chain and dealership network in Brazil, and continuously develops debates with its employees, in all hierarchical spheres.

We believe that each person, of different races, ethnicities, gender, sexual orientation and age/generation, has unique experiences, which together contribute to strengthening not only the company’s culture, but also the environment in which we live. We are responsible for continuing to learn how we can contribute to the fight against any form of prejudice, as we consider it essential to reconcile differences in order to build a fair society for all.

Regarding interaction with users, offensive and disrespectful comments are properly deleted from our pages.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our Instagram coverage of UOL Cars.