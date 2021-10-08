Germany begins to judge 100-year-old man who served in Nazi concentration camp

BERLIN — The trial of a 100-year-old man who served as a guard in the Nazi concentration camp at Sachsenhausen, near Berlin, Germany, began on Thursday. Despite his advanced age, Josef Schutz, former corporal of the “Totenkopf” division of the SS, must participate in person at all hearings.

Violence:Texas school shooting leaves four injured; sniper is arrested

The trial takes place in the Neuruppin state court in Brandenburg in eastern Germany. The accused, who uses a walker, hid his face from the press with the help of a blue folder.

The indictment, which was filed in February, points to “complicity in the death” of 3,518 prisoners in the Sachsenhausen concentration camp between 1942 and 1945, when a former corporal worked there. He also claims that the former guard contributed “materially and intentionally” to the killings.

Complaint:Pope Francis expresses ‘shame’ after the release of a report on abuses committed by religious in France

According to the complaint, the accused had contributed to the shooting of Soviet prisoners of war, in addition to having been an accomplice in gas chamber murders. Other camp inmates would have lost their lives “through the creation and maintenance of conditions hostile to existence.”

Built in 1936, Sachsenhausen became known for having staged the first experiments for the mass murder of prisoners in gas chambers. It is estimated that up to 200,000 people, most of them political opponents, Jews and homosexuals, were forcibly sent there by 1945.

Sachsenhausen concentration camp, Germany Photo: Reproduction/intagram/@sachsenhausenmemorial

Nazi crimes

German justice is running out of time to hold people responsible for committing Nazi crimes. Many have died, but there are currently 17 lawsuits in progress, and none of the defendants are under 95 years of age.

Since John Demjanjuk was sentenced to five years in prison in 2009, at the age of 91, doors have opened for other such trials. Demjanjuk was accused of complicity in more than 28,000 murder cases.