Germany opens investigation into Chinese cell phones

Xiaomi cell phones would be able to analyze and censor content typed by the user, according to a Lithuanian report| Photo: EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

The German Federal Information Security Office (BSI) in September opened an investigation into cell phones made in China. The investigation began days after the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense released a report in which it said it had found an inactive censorship setting that can be activated remotely on models from Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi sold in Europe.

According to the study, Xiaomi system applications regularly download an updated configuration file from a server located in Singapore. This archive contains a list consisting of the titles, names and other information of various religious and political groups and social movements – by the conclusion of the report, 449 records had been identified in the archive.

Also according to the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense, from this list, a Xiaomi device would be able to analyze and censor the content typed by the user: when certain terms match keywords on the list, the device blocks that content.

Among the potentially censored terms are “free Tibet”, “long live Taiwan independence” and “89 movement”, in reference to the protests violently repressed by the Chinese dictatorship in 1989, in the episode known as the Tiananmen Square Massacre .

The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense also analyzed cellphones from two other Chinese manufacturers, Huawei and OnePlus, and reported that the phones from these brands and Xiaomi showed ten signs of increased cybersecurity risk, such as personal data leakage. The Lithuanian government has recommended that the Lithuanian population and other countries avoid buying cell phones made by Chinese brands and that they discard them if they have already acquired one.

The release of the report comes at a time of tension in relations between Lithuania and China: in August, the communist dictatorship summoned its ambassador in Vilnius to return to the country, after the Lithuanians created a representation in Taiwan, an island that since 1949 has been administered separately from China continental, but is considered by Beijing as an extension to be reincorporated one day.

A BSI spokesman confirmed the start of the investigation in Germany to the DPA news agency, but gave no further details.

In a statement, Xiaomi argued that its devices do not censor user communications. “Xiaomi has never restricted or will block any personal behavior of our smartphone users, such as conducting searches, calling, browsing the internet or using third-party communication software. Xiaomi fully respects and protects the legal rights of all users,” stated the company.

A report by consultancy Strategy Analytics released in August showed that Xiaomi has become the leader in smartphone sales in Europe, with 12.7 million devices sold on the continent in the second quarter of 2021, surpassing long-time leader Samsung. Among the countries where Xiaomi has had the greatest demand are Russia, Ukraine, Spain and Italy.