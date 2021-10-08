Gigabyte AORUS can launch… inflatable gamer seat, without LEDs

Images of the model were released by the brand’s German Twitter account

THE gigabyte solved innovate in the sector of gamer seats. THE company’s german twitter account posted images of a new inflatable gamer seat announced with the slogan “Play like a pro, feel like a boss”. Yet there is not much information about the model., but, from the images, she has two tones of black and the seat lined with a kind of velvet. Another feature is the two air intakes to fill the seat.

Being inflatable, so she it will probably be easy to transport and, unlike traditional chairs, will not have position adjustments.

Already national twitter account of the company posted the image of a dog sitting in the new armchair. It will then be a model for pets?

Gamer Armchairs

The idea of ​​a gamer armchair is nothing new in the business. There are already robust models, such as the Rager Gaming SOFA, announced by Cougar, or the latest released by Dazz. In Brazil, there are models also marketed by Husky Gaming and Mancer. All follow the armchair/sofa style, with tilts and footrests and focused on the console audience.



– Continues after advertising –

It’s the inflatable model already exists, but it’s fine less popular. There is a part manufactured by Bestway Circuits, which has a design, including, similar to the one posted by Gigabyte AORUS.

Gigabyte and the chairs

This wouldn’t be the first model of chair gamer of Gigabyte AORUS. The company known for computer components and peripherals has the AGC300 Black/Orange model, for example, which follows the traditional gamer chair design. Among the attributes, it comes equipped with head and lumbar pillows; tilt lock; steel structure; Backrest tilt angle: 90-180° and supports up to 120 kg. Interestingly, it won’t have RGB LED’s, something that companies try to put in any “gamer” product.

This model is marketed since 2017 and currently is in promotion at the KaBuM store!, leaving by BRL 1,899.95.



– Continues after advertising –

Razer Announces Chair, Mouse, and Mousepad Based on Genshin Impact Success

Partnership comes with the game’s 1st year anniversary



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: TechPowerUp