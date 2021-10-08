Globo closes deal with five clubs for broadcasting rights on closed TV

THE Rede Globo closed a deal with Ceará, Coritiba, Fortaleza, Youth and saints for the image rights of the clubs in Brasileirão matches for closed TV. Thus, the five teams will have their games in Serie A of the championship aired on SporTV from 2022 to 2024. the five teams terminated their contracts with Turner, owner of TNT Sports, but remain on the network until the end of this season.

– Globo signed an agreement with Santos, Juventude, Ceará, Fortaleza and Coritiba (current leader of Série B) for the rights to broadcast the Campeonato Brasileiro on SporTV, on pay TV, for the period 2022 to 2024. The negotiations took place within of the 2019-24 revenue-sharing model that we developed in partnership with the clubs for Series A – explained the broadcaster to THROW!.

– It is a model established for this contractual cycle in order to build a clear, collective standard with advances in balance. 40% of the amounts divided equally between all clubs, 30% according to the team’s performance and another 30% according to the number of TV appearances – added Rede Globo.

Grupo Globo’s Sports Rights Acquisition Director Fernando Manuel Pinto had already signaled that the broadcaster was interested in closing broadcast agreements with clubs that were part of Turner’s portfolio. In addition to the five that were announced this Thursday, Athletico Paranaense, Bahia and palm trees are still without contracts for closed TV from next season.