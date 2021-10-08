Globo cuts salary and Galvão Bueno starts to earn less than 20% of what he received before. Learn values!

“A terrible climate is creating”, dear readers. Sources in the column LeoDias reveal that the salary cut carried out by TV Globo fell like a bomb on one of the biggest stars of the network. The main sports narrator in the country, Galvão Bueno received R$ 5 million monthly before the scissors. Today, the legendary announcer has a salary of around R$ 800 thousand. The reduction, amazingly, was over 80%.

The sports announcer is very unhappy with the reduction. Along the corridors of the channel, there are those who have been amazed at the size of the cut applied to one of the most respected and well-known names on Brazilian television.

In 2021, Galvão’s debut on Globo completes 40 years. At the network, he has already participated in coverage of 10 world cups. In addition to narrating the fourth of the Brazilian team, in 1994, and the fifth in 2002, it immortalized victories for Ayrton Senna, in Formula 1, and Acelino Popó Freitas, in boxing.

