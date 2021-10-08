Globo fires veteran Alberto Gaspar on the eve of his birthday

On Thursday (8), Globo fired two of its most experienced journalists. In São Paulo, Alberto Gaspar was dismissed. In Rio, Ari Peixoto. Gaspar, who, like Peixoto, was a reporter and international correspondent, had been working at the station for 39 years. The resignation took place on the eve of his 64th birthday, next Wednesday (13). The atmosphere in Globo’s newsrooms was that of a wake. Peixoto, 65, had been with Globo since 1987, 34 years ago.

In a new wave of cost cutting, Globo is turning off older professionals, who have higher salaries. Last week, Fernando Saraiva, who was a correspondent in London and had been at the station for 22 years, special reporter Roberto Paiva, on Globo since the early 2000s, and special producer Robinson Cerântula, who had been with the company for 28 years, were fired. .

Ari Peixoto ended his more than three decades of history with Globo with a conversation whose duration fits into the fingers of one hand. “I was ‘disconnected’ (that’s the word) today from TV Globo. I arrived to work and was called to the director’s office, who in minutes informed me of my resignation,” he confirmed to TV news. He sent a farewell email to his colleagues (read below).

After the publication of this article, Alberto Gaspar also spoke with TV news and sent a text about what happened (read the complete text at the end of this text as well). The journalist said that he left with a feeling of mission accomplished: “I intend to continue doing what I like, and there are several ways to do that. I just don’t accept any business, in the bad sense of the expression. That, whoever knows me, already knows. Anything can be done. change. The ethics of the profession that gave me so much, in life, no”.

reporter profession

Alberto Gaspar graduated in Journalism from the University of São Paulo and joined Globo in 1982 as an intern, recommended by his friend and former college colleague Ernesto Paglia. He was soon promoted to reporter for Bom Dia São Paulo. He started doing service reports, but it didn’t take him long to take off in his career.

It covered the first elections for governors after the 1964 military coup, the campaign for Diretas Já, in 1984, and the internment and death of president-elect Tancredo Neves (1910-1985) in April of the following year. Tancredo was at the Instituto do Coração, in São Paulo.

The journalist got married in the late 1980s with another reporter, Glória di Monaco. Concerned about the safety and quality of life of their first child, the couple decided to move to the interior of São Paulo. Alberto Gaspar then worked for Globo affiliates in Ribeirão Preto, Campinas and Varginha (MG). He returned to São Paulo to work on Globo Rural, a program in which he made important reports in his career.

Back in daily journalism, in 1995, he began a series of tragedies coverage. The first was the crash of TAM’s Fokker 100 plane in 1996, which crashed shortly after taking off from Congonhas. In 2014, he returned to work in an air accident, which killed the candidate for the Presidency of the Republic of the PSB, Eduardo Campos (1965-2014), in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo.

GLOBO TV/Playback

Ari Peixoto covers Chapecoense accident

Ari Peixoto is also fired

Alberto Gaspar and Ari Peixoto have more in common than being fired on the same date. Both were correspondents in Buenos Aires and Jerusalem and have recently returned to work in person — since March of last year, they were working in a home office, as they belong to a Covid-19 risk group. Peixoto replaced Gaspar in both cities.

Peixoto started at Editoria Rio on April 1, 1987, with the condition that he shave his beard, as he told Memória Globo. In Rio, he made all kinds of reports, from the most serious, such as the bloody disputes between drug dealers in the hills of Rio de Janeiro, to the funniest – in countless coverages of Carnival.

As a correspondent in the Middle East, Peixoto covered the Arab Spring, in 2011. Back in Brazil that same year, he went to work in Brasília. In 2013, he returned to Rio de Janeiro.

Exit through the front door

Ari Peixoto wrote the following text for his TV Globo colleagues:

“As I usually say, in 1987 I got married twice. In April, with Globo, and five months later, with my wife, Káthia. And for those who think the comparison is weird, meaningless, I remember that there were times when that I spent more time at the network than at home. In short, parallel relationships that were always manageable.”

“But today, one of them, the oldest, comes to an end. I say goodbye to Globo, leaving through the same door I entered 34 years ago, the front door. I leave with the feeling of having reached the goal I had set myself since the first. day here, to work, to grow professionally. From the beginning, in the living of Bom Dia Rio, through network reports at JN, to international correspondence (Latin America and the Middle East).”

“I’m proud of what I’ve done, because I’ve always done it the way I learned from my father: honestly. I’ve had a victorious history within this company. And, above all, with love. After all, as the saying goes, ‘who does it who likes don’t have to work even one day…’. That’s how it was with me.”

“I leave grateful because much of what I built, both personally and professionally, I owe to Globo. These are the new times. Anyway, as I said up there, my relationship with Globo ends today. A hug to those who stay, my dear cell phone is the same, until one day.”

Street life through the report

Read the farewell text by Alberto Gaspar:

“I’ve always been known for being a reporter capable of solving stories quickly. And because of my trajectory, with a certain quality, I suppose. ‘Gaspar delivers’. Or, ‘he’s smart’, as an old friend who joined Globo used to say along with me. But writing a farewell is not being easy.”

“Let’s try. This time the commitment is to myself. And following what they taught me, at USP and at Globo: choosing the essential. Selecting the really important is basic, in the profession.”

“I’ve never received a compliment, from bosses, colleagues or anyone else, without responding: team is everything. Especially in this business I got into 39 years ago. Anyone who knows me knows the value I always placed on it. Mine team, in the street. My class, in the newsroom. My tribe.”

“Of course it’s sad to suddenly lose all this. And not just for me, because of the expressions of affection and a certain perplexity I’ve received. I had only been dismissed once, in my life, in a small English school where I went to teach, at age 18, and I missed twice. I lived far away. Two students continued to take private lessons with me. In all my other jobs, the break came from me, always because I was not happy with what I was doing. It was never the case at Globo .”

“I lived most of my life in it, doing exactly what I learned to love. The street, the farm, the forest. And the people, along the way. Their stories, hardships and joys. One day a famous one A reporter from the house told me: ‘You are the best interviewer on Brazilian TV.’

“Another trademark was always knowing where a reporting team could feed themselves, decently and quickly, so as not to delay the service. In my São Paulo or anywhere else where I ‘reported’. They said I should publish a guide, later open a website. I’ve always preferred to respond in person to hungry phone calls and messages from friends. Fun, turn on the mental GPS. More recently, I joked that I was thinking of turning into an app. Look… It’s an idea.”

“And we got to the point. The digital age brought many changes, and very fast, on TV and in the media, in general. That the pandemic only accelerated. It was funny, doing stories at home, for a year and a half, to hear certain compliments from young colleagues, who received my material, surprised by the veteran’s performance. ‘As you have adapted well, you do well’. Then I would answer: ‘Experience is everything.’ , where I proudly represented TV Globo for four years.I loved returning to Brazil and to the São Paulo Newsroom in 2009. And now at the end of the long quarantine. “

“I intend to continue doing what I like, and there are several ways to do that. I just don’t find any business, in the bad sense of the expression. That, whoever knows me, already knows. Everything can change. The ethics of the profession that gave me so much, in life, no.”

“In time: I didn’t decline the name of the people mentioned just so as not to commit injustices with the huge number of friends I made, in all areas of Globo. And to whom I am immensely grateful. Much more than experience, and even a work team, friends are everything.”

“As always, I’m together.”

“PS: I can only make an exception for my aunt Hortência, my father’s sister, who I chose, back there, to be my standard viewer, whom I would like to attract, please, reach, serve. She was a retired seamstress, one of the best. Right. One day, he welcomed a stewed reporting team in my Ipiranga. With towels, hot coffee and chocolate cake in the oven.”

Sought, Globo did not manifest itself until the publication of this text.