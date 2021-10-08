Globo marks the date to make Tadeu Schmidt official at BBB. know when

The presenter Poliana Abritta made a little mystery by announcing on Twitter Fantástico that she will tell a news about Big Brother Brasil during this Sunday’s electronic magazine (10/10). The novelty is the official departure of program partner Tadeu Schmidt for the Globo reality show, replacing Tiago Leifert, who was in charge of the attraction for five years.

After much speculation, on October 4th, Tadeu signed with the network to become the new host of the main reality show at the house, audience leader. The preparation for BBB22 is already in full swing. The premiere is scheduled for January 24, 2022.

So far, it is not known who is favorite for the position of journalist in the electronic magazine, which brings the highest rating to the channel on the most disputed day of the week at the station. Many viewers bet their chips on Maju Coutinho, having for the first time two women in charge of the attraction.

Check out the video posted on Fantástico’s Twitter profile:

This Sunday, we’re going to show exclusive details of a police operation that took over 160 people to jail for drug and arms trafficking. Ah! And let’s release a little surprise about… the #BBB22 👀 pic.twitter.com/YmB6cURdQ1 — Fantastic (@showdavida) October 8, 2021

