Goal hits R$ 90 thousand and Voyage reaches R$ 100 thousand in a new price hike

There was a time when Brazilians lined up in supermarkets to guarantee the purchase of some items, whose prices increased absurdly from one hour to another. This was the result of hyperinflation that the country lived between the 1980s and 1990s. There was even rationed sales due to the high demand and the values ​​of the products were daily re-scheduled due to fluctuations. Nowadays, the situation is not so extreme, however, the constant highs have returned to haunt Brazil. And the automotive sector was not unscathed. O ex-popular Volkswagen Gol, for example, is already close to R$90 thousand.

And it’s not just the Goal. Voyage and Saveiro also accompanied the high – which practically became monthly throughout 2021. In the case of Gol, the entry option (1.0) went from BRL 64,950 to BRL 65,590. In this sense, an increase of R$ 640. The top-of-the-line model, with a 1.6 engine and six-speed automatic transmission, had the greatest impact on the final value. It rose no less than R$800, reaching R$80,690.

However, if the customer wants the complete model – with the Complete Urban Package (BRL 7,190), which brings more equipment and aesthetic details – will not pay less than R$ 89,490. Just for the metallic paint (gray or silver), Volkswagen asks for R$1,610.

In the case of Voyage 1.0, the increase was R$760. The price jumped from R$75,190 to R$75,950. In the top-of-the-line option (with the same mechanical combination as the Goal), however, it now costs R$ 88,290. Increase of R$900 against the R$87,390 practiced previously. With all the options, however, the compact sedan reaches almost R$ 100,000.

With the difference of just 47 liters in the trunk, you can take a Nivus for the home, since the pseudo SUV costs R$ 105,120 in the basic Comfortline version. It should be noted, however, that the latter is a newer project, with more equipment and a more efficient engine. One has 1.0 aspirated 84 hp, the other has 1.0 turbo of 128 hp.

in the case of Saveiro, prices start at R$ 70,990 (Robust CS version). The pickup, however, had the smallest increase of the trio, between R$300 and R$700, depending on the version. But it’s almost R$110,000 in the top-of-the-line option (Cross), already with metallic paint included. To get an idea of ​​the absurdity, the pickup, which has been in the same generation for years and was never a match for the Fiat Strada, manages to be more expensive than its only direct rival. For the complete Volcano configuration, Fiat charges R$ 104,930.

Jeep

Speaking of Fiat, Stellantis also took advantage of the wave of increases and tried to readjust the Commander. That’s it, the seven-seater jeep didn’t even hit the streets and it’s already gotten more expensive. According to Jeep, the increase in prices will even include those who ordered the car as of August 31st. This will certainly lead to dropouts.