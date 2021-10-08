Goalkeeper goes to the doctor and is diagnosed with ‘homosexual disease’

Goalkeeper for the CAP Ciudad de Murcia football team in Spain, Alba Aragón went to the Reina Sofia Hospital for a gynecological examination. Until then, everything is normal. But the 19-year-old player returned home with a diagnosis of “homosexual illness”.

The young woman had gone to the health center, considered a reference in the region, with complaints related to irregularity in the menstrual cycle. During the consultation, he spoke openly to the gynecologist that he was gay.

“I told him my sexual orientation if it influenced the diagnosis, and I didn’t notice anything unusual, the doctor didn’t comment. Then he asked me if I would mind if he put it in the report, and I said no.” Alba told the newspaper La Opinión de Murcia.

Then, the player received the diagnosis issued by the gynecologist and went home. Only then did he realize what was written in the report.

“I’ve liked women since I was 15 and I’m not ashamed to say it. What I didn’t expect is that it would literally appear in the report as a disease,” she told El Español.

Alba then returned to the hospital with her family to complain about what had happened and, according to her, the person who attended to her “told us that she had already received several complaints from this gynecologist for the same problem”.

In search of help, the goalkeeper turned to the LGBTQIA+ Galactyco collective, which, in turn, sent letters to the Health Service, demanding immediate rectification and an apology to the patient for the humiliating and discriminatory treatment.

The case was publicized by the athlete’s club, CAP Ciudad de Murcia, which showed support.

“We want to publicly denounce the degrading discrimination suffered by our goalkeeper Alba at the Reina Sofia Hospital. We demand that responsibilities be clarified, and we unconditionally support the player in her courageous claim.”

STOP LGTBIPHOBIA | ???️‍??? since then @CiudadDeMurcia we want to publicly denounce the degrading discrimination suffered by our portera Alba in the Reina Sofia Hospital. We demand that responsibilities be purged and we unconditionally support la jugadora en su valiante denuncia. pic.twitter.com/7VxNd4oBzP — CAP Ciudad de Murcia (@CiudadDeMurcia) October 6, 2021

The Health Service apologized and attributed the incident to a “computer error”. Local Health Minister Juan José Pedreño stated that the professional’s mistake, who would have registered Alba’s sexual orientation in the wrong place on the form.

The Reina Sofia Hospital also recanted, in a statement. “We deeply regret the error made in collecting the data in the clinical report of the gynecologist who treated the patient.”

Alba’s mother, however, intends to file a formal complaint against the Health Service and the doctor who treated her daughter.