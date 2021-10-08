GODSENT beats Triumph and becomes the fourth Brazilian team classified in the Major | DRAFT5

After the victory of GODENT on top of Triumph this Thursday (7) by the IEM Fall: North America, the team had three wins and one loss in the Group Stage and are classified for the playoffs. Thus, the team led by Epitacio “TACO” de Melo is guaranteed in the PGL Major Stockholm 2021.
The team could end up in last place in the playoffs, which in this case would be fourth place and still get 2031 RMR points, which already guarantees the team in the Major. GODSENT is the runner-up for the Group B playoffs, the first was the FURY which also stamped the vacancy for Stockholm on Wednesday (6).
With the classification, this will be the 9th Major that TACO will participate in his entire career, unlike the Bruno players “large“Rebelatto, Bruno”b4tin“Chamber and Edward”goddamn” Wolkmer who will make their debut at the biggest event in CS:GO. In the case of João “fluff” Vasconcellos, this will be the 4th tournament that the athlete will play.
In addition to GODSENT and FURIA, the paiN Gaming secured the spot after winning the ATK and the Team Liquid win your showdown against Extra Salt. Gabriel’s team “Fallen” Toledo was the first to qualify for the Major, the Liquid guaranteed the Status Legends, that is, you will not have to play the first stage of the tournament.
The PGL Major Stockholm 2021 will start on the 26th of October and the grand final will be on the 7th of November. The playoffs and the final will take place in the Avicii Arena, in which the public will be present. THE DRAFT5 will do the complete coverage of the Major, to know more details of the teams, switching and matches, go to the tab “championships“.