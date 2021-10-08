GOL will have 425 daily flights in October, with the reinforcement of the Congonhas and Guarulhos hubs

Boeing 737 MAX-8 – Image: Alexandro Dias / CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons





GOL Linhas Aéreas announces today that its air network for October 2021 is expected to have an average of 425 daily flights, an increase of 15% compared to October 2020, indicating that, as the fight against the pandemic advances, the operation also gains strength. Thus, the October 2021 network takes up 68% of the company’s supply, compared to the pre-pandemic period two years ago.

Among the main highlights of the month of October, GOL presents a 30% increase in seats from São Paulo (Congonhas) to the Brazilian Northeast, mainly to the cities of Recife (+52%), Salvador (+40%) and Natal (+22%).

October also registered the strengthening of the Guarulhos hub, with an emphasis on the expansion of flights to São Luís (+375%), Caldas Novas (GO) (+31%), Maceió (+22%), Montes Claros (MG) (+14 %) and Uberlândia (MG) (+100%). All percentages are as of September 2021.

With the inclusion of new flights and the increase in frequency in certain destinations, the consolidated growth is 7% in number of flights compared to September.

“The air network in October presents a significant resumption for some traditional leisure tourism destinations, especially in the Northeast, which indicates that Brazilians, as they see vaccination progress throughout the country, feel more confident to return to travel and discover the beauties of the country”, says Bruno Balan, manager of Strategic Airline Planning at GOL.

