Golden Ball 2021: France Football Announces Finalists for Kopa Trophy for Best Under-21 in the World | international football

The magazine “France Football” released this Friday the finalists for the traditional Golden Ball award, with 10 competitors for the Kopa Trophy, given to the best under-21 player in the world. Unlike previous years, when Vini Jr., in 2018, and Rodrygo, in 2019, were among the candidates, this time Brazil has no representatives.
- Ederson is a finalist in the Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper in the world
Check out the list of 10 candidates to win the honor on November 29, at a ceremony at the Théâtre du Chatelet, in Paris:
- Bukayo Saka (ING) – Arsenal
- Jérémy Doku (BEL) – Rennes
- Mason Greenwood (ING) – Manchester United
- Pedro (ESP) – Barcelona
- Ryan Gravenberch (HOL) – Ajax
- Florian Wirtz (ALE) – Bayer Leverkusen
- Giovanni Reyna (USA) – Borussia Dortmund
- Jamal Musiala (ALE) – Bayern Munich
- Jude Bellingham (ING) – Borussia Dortmund
- Nuno Mendes (POR) – Paris Saint-Germain
Finalists in the Kopa Trophy for best player in the world under 21 in the Ballon d’Or from France Football magazine — Photo: Reproduction
The Kopa Trophy was created in 2018 as a tribute to former French midfielder Raymond Kopa, highlighted by Real Madrid and his country’s national team in the 50s. first winner was Mbappé. O current holder of the award is Dutch defender De Ligt, of Juventus – there was no Ballon D’Or last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mpabbé hands out Kopa Trophy to Matthijs de Ligt — Photo: Christian Hartmann/Reuters
The voters to nominate the Kopa Trophy finalists were 32 Golden Ball winners. The main award was restricted to European players until 1995. From that year until 2006, the election started to consider athletes from other nationalities, but who were also active in European football. From 2007 onwards, the France Football opened the choice for any footballer in the world.
The 20 finalists for the women’s Golden Ball, pointed out by 50 journalists. The award among the players was only given once, in 2019, for the American Megan Rapinoe, out of the candidate list this year.
In addition to the Kopa Trophy and the Ballon d’Or candidates for men and women, the France Football revealed the 10 contestants for the Yashin Trophy (in honor of the former Russian goalkeeper and whose current holder is Brazilian Alisson. This time, the country’s representative in the dispute is Ederson, holder of Manchester City.