Golden Ball: Ederson to dispute Yashin trophy for best goalkeeper in the world | international football

The magazine “France Football” released this Friday the candidates for the Yashin trophy, which awards the best goalkeeper of the season, and the Brazilian Ederson, Manchester City and the Seleção, is among the 10 nominees. The trophy will be awarded on November 29, in a ceremony at the Théâtre du Chatelet, theater in Paris.
- France Football announces finalists for the 2021 Golden Ball award for best player in the world
Ederson will compete for the trophy with big names such as Donnarumma, voted ace of Euro 2020 and recently signed by PSG, and Mendy, Chelsea archer, winner of the Champions League. The other candidates are Courtois (Real Madrid and Belgium), Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester and Denmark), Navas (PSG and Costa Rica), Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa and Argentina), Neuer (Bayern Munich and Germany), Oblak (Atlético de Madrid and Slovenia) and Handanovic (Inter Milan and Slovenia).
The magazine also announced the list of 30 finalists for the traditional Golden Ball award, written by 180 international journalists. there was no Ballon D’Or last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The last winner was the Argentine Lionel Messi, when he was still playing for Barcelona. He is the biggest winner of the award (six times: 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019), which is in its 65th edition.
The Golden Ball was restricted to European players until 1995. From that year until 2006, the election started to consider athletes from other nationalities, but who were also active in European football. From 2007 onwards, France Football opened the choice to any footballer in the world.
- Jorginho Golden Ball? Italian press joins in, and former coach and colleagues see a Brazilian candidate
The 10 candidates for the Yashin award for best goalkeeper — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
The Yashin Trophy jury, whose most recent winner was the Brazilian Alisson, was the same as the men’s Ballon d’Or. The Kopa Trophy voters were the last 32 winners of the French magazine’s top prize. Ligt’s Dutchman won this title in 2019.
France Football also released the list of 20 women’s Golden Ball finalists, appointed by 50 journalists. The trophy among women was only awarded once, in 2019, to the American Megan Rapinoe.
In addition to candidates for the Ballon d’Or for men and women, France Football revealed the 10 names competing for the Kopa Trophy (tribute to Frenchman Raymond Kopa), for the best under-21 player.