Gomes: European teams are strong, but there is no abyss for Brazil – 10/08/2021

A few hours separated a group of national team games and made many people jump to conclusions that, I say, are hasty and not consistent with reality. Italy 1 x 2 Spain and Belgium 2 x 3 France, in the semifinals of the UEFA Nations League, were masters of football matches. On Thursday night, the South American Cup qualifiers featured two goalless games (Uruguay vs Colombia and Paraguay vs Argentina) and a dismal performance by Brazil against Venezuela, especially in the first half.

Conclusion? There is an insurmountable abyss between the European and South American teams, Brazil has no chance of winning the World Cup.

I can’t disagree more. The abyss that exists in the universe of national football clubs and leagues has nothing to do with what happens in national football. Club football in Europe concentrates the best players in the world, from various levels and origins. In national team football, for the obvious reason (nationality), these guys are all dispersed.

The European teams are worse than the main clubs in European countries, which have become global teams. The South American teams are better than the clubs in their countries. Take a look, for example, at Uruguay’s lineup in yesterday’s match against Colombia. It is a team of great respect, with important players from leading clubs in the Champions League.

Compare, for example, Uruguay with Italy, European champions. Or Colombia with Denmark, who are campaigning perfectly in the European qualifiers. We don’t even need to stay in the field of theory. Let’s practice.

In the 2018 World Cup, Uruguay eliminated Portugal, then European champion. Colombia played better than England and were eliminated on penalties. Argentina was France’s toughest opponent on the way to the title, they had chances to win. And Brazil played a more than even and respectable game against Belgium, FIFA ranking leader for three years. And if we go back to 2014 we will find a Cup final in which Argentina played more than Germany.

Anyway, there will be no lack of examples. I asked Deschamps if he thinks only European rivals will be in France’s way in 2022. Ask Germany what they thought of the matches against Mexico and South Korea in 2018.

Seeing the epic match between France and Belgium scares you? It can scare. But if Belgium or France faced Venezuela, they wouldn’t have the performance they did. If Brazil faced Belgium or France, they would not have played the game they did. The “comparison” between levels is useless. Contexts are contexts. Every game is a game. Action and reaction.

The high level elevates the other team to the high level. Low level has the same effect. This is very common in any sport. Not to mention elements such as tension (one game was decisive, the other was worthless), the quality of the pitch, etc.

Before turning yesterday’s match in an incredible way, France had drawn Bosnia and Ukraine in September. Is Venezuela worse than Bosnia? I do not think so. Similar levels. The big European teams play a lot of bureaucratic games in their knockout walks and the Nations League.

The lack of time to train and the difficulty to find a player mode that fits the players called is a problem for all teams, not just Brazil. Look how bad Portugal plays, with the amount of good players it has. France themselves, world champions and clearly the best team of all, name by name, have just been eliminated from the Euro Cup by Switzerland. When Brazil drew with Switzerland at the World Cup, it was an earthquake.

Of course there are more good European teams than South American ones. It’s an obvious question of quantity. Of course we’re all (Europeans included) in the dark with this thing about the teams from the two continents no longer crossing. But there is no abyss.

France, Belgium, Italy, Spain, England, Portugal, Germany, Denmark are all very good teams. But any one of them can lose to Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia and even others in South America and other continents.

The abyss is in club football, I repeat. And that’s where we can’t fall into the (historical) trap of asking Tite to call and give space to players who stand out here in Brazilian football. The other day, there was lobbying by Marinho in the selection. Marine! Now, Hulk, Bruno Henrique, etc. Anyone who shines on a Sunday around here is already a “selection player”.

The pace of the game played here has nothing to do with what will be seen at the World Cup. If Tite thinks that chemistry and the surprise factor are the most important thing and goes crazy, OK, send Flamengo to the World Cup with the national team shirt. I’m sure that Neymar in Arrascaeta’s place and Casemiro in Arão’s place will improve what is already good, and the defense can be changed. But he won’t do that, right? Fortunately.

It is necessary to find a team soon, and this team will be formed by those who play in Europe, with the best, against the best, adapted to the rhythm, intensity and refereeing of today’s football. The more Tite uses players from here, the more it gets confused. Because the guys are good, the South American qualifiers are competitive, but the World Cup is a few steps up. The lack of rapport is already inherent in national team football, it is necessary to find the base right away and play with it, as was done in the short cycle of 2018.

This week’s games don’t scare me. Brazil remains strong and is a candidate to win the Cup.