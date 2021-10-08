GREAT PRICE | Galaxy S20 FE, A72 and A32 with discount for Magalu Gold Customer

IMPORTANT: keep an eye on the date of publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So if you buy something, the Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

Three of the main Samsung devices are at great prices on Magazine Luiza for those who are a Gold Customer. The Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A32 are smartphones with excellent value for money, bringing good options for various price ranges. It’s worth checking the terms of each offer, which can be even cheaper using a special discount coupon.

How to take advantage of promotions

It’s easy to be able to take advantage of this promotion and take the product for a much lower price than the market. It is valid for anyone who is a Gold Customer of Magazine Luiza. If you shop at the store, chances are good that you are already part of the program. You only need to make three different purchases in a two-year period to access exclusive discounts.

The purchase must also be made through the Magalu app, where a portion of the money can be returned to you and used for other in-store purchases or to pay slips using your MagaluPay account. Using the app also has other advantages, such as being notified directly on your mobile when an item of interest is on offer.

Using a coupon at the time of checkout, you receive a discount even before entering your payment information. Just enter the code — which you find on the offer pages highlighted throughout this text — and see the discount coupon being applied right away.

If you are Magazine Luiza’s Gold Customer — remembering that you only need to have made at least three different purchases in the last two years for this — and you have the app installed, just access the offers through the links below to get the discount coupons and take advantage of these great prices .

About Galaxy S20 FE

Designed to be the cheapest option among the brand’s top-of-the-line devices, the Galaxy S20 FE brings all the most important features of its brothers, like the Snapdragon 865 processor and the excellent set of rear cameras, with 12 megapixel main, large -angle also 12 megapixels and telephoto 8 megapixels. The battery also has 4,500 mAh for one day of use without worrying about looking for an outlet.

There are few differences between the Galaxy S20 FE and the other more expensive models in the line. Samsung managed to reduce the price of the device by investing in a simpler construction, without such rounded finishes, and slightly reducing some specifications without making it leave a high-end device, with excellent performance and cutting-edge cameras.

This promotion model is already part of the new set of devices equipped with the Snapdragon 865 processor, a change that was long expected by those who own the brand’s devices. Qualcomm’s processor promises to deliver even better performance and have fewer temperature rise issues during heavy use. This makes the Galaxy S20 FE even more interesting for the Brazilian public, even when compared to more expensive models.

About Galaxy A72

The Galaxy A72 is Samsung’s mid-range with more features than a premium device. For those looking for a good set of cameras, capable of taking excellent pictures, without having to pay the higher price of a high-end, this is an excellent option. There are five cameras in total, including 64 MP (main), 32 MP (front), 12 MP (ultra wide-angle), 5 MP (macro) and 5 MP (depth) sensors.

The Galaxy A72’s 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen has a 90 Hz refresh rate, which ensures a smoother experience when viewing animations as well as gaming. By the way, its Snapdragon 720G processor from Qualcomm, together with 6 GB of RAM, deliver great gaming performance, running even heavier titles with good graphics settings and high frame rates.

The battery is another strong point of the Galaxy A72, bringing a component with 5,000 mAh. It runs for two full days away from the socket, as long as you use it more moderately. For those who spend a lot of time in front of the device, you can be sure that it will arrive at the end of the day with enough charge, even when you need to use your cell phone frequently.

About Galaxy A32

This is the smallest device in the new Galaxy A line, with a 6.4 inch screen. Although smaller, it has the same great quality as the more expensive models, with a Super AMOLED panel and Full HD+ resolution, making it excellent for watching videos and consuming any type of content. The selfie camera is housed in a small U-shaped cutout at the top of the screen.

Inside, it features MediaTek’s Helio G80 processor. Its performance is expected for a more basic intermediary, being ideal for those who do more day-to-day activities — such as accessing social networks, surfing the internet and using messengers — than for those who want to enjoy heavier and current games.

Enter Canaltech Offers and make your money pay more

With prices in Brazil becoming more and more expensive, the only way to save money is to keep an eye on the promotions of Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to keep up with all the offers that appear daily in the country.

To make your life easier, the Canaltech Offers team incessantly researches all the bargains on the internet and gathers the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our offer groups and start saving in no time.