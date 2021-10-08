Grêmio fans use the same term as Bolzan to protest, and former president worries: “Something must be happening”

Using the same term “crap” to classify the team, in the word chosen by president Romildo Bolzan in a recent interview to label “what comes from social networks”, Grêmio fans took a banner with protest to the game tied in 2×2 against Cuiabá, at Arena, maintaining the drama lived in Brasileirão. This main complaint referred to ticket prices, considered high by Grêmio fans.

Even with around 17,000 tickets for sale, the Arena did not have 5,000 fans on the last night. The values ​​for the general public are following this price range: R$ 100 (Superior), R$ 130 (Gramado) and R$ 180 (Gold).

“R$ 100 ticket is theft! “Crap” team and people on the street! The fans want to support the club! Popular prices now!” says the banner erected in front of the stadium – see below:

Romildo Bolzan, pay attention to the message. 📸 Disclosure / Tribune pic.twitter.com/mgcEeboGzW — Soccer News Grêmio (@SoccerGremio) October 7, 2021

Former president worries about Grêmio phase

Recently honored on the Arena’s Walk of Fame, former president Luiz Carlos Silveira Martins, known as Cacalo, who ran the club between 1997 and 1998 and was also vice-soccer in the 1990s, wrote a text in his space in the Diário Gaúcho, suspecting that something serious internal may be happening in the tricolor.

“I don’t know what happened, but internally, something must be happening that needs to be resolved urgently. On the field, the team doesn’t help itself. Interestingly, the most criticized athlete scored both Grêmio goals. Alisson, at least, showed race,” wrote Cacalo, before continuing:

“I have many years of experience in the football department, when many external or internal factors affected the smooth running of daily work and we were looking for silent solutions. Any fact slightly different from the routine can become a big problem, even if it isn’t”.

In 17th place with just 23 points, Grêmio is still at risk of relegation and will try to score against Santos, away from home, on Sunday, at 4 pm.