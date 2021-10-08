Grêmio squad: Felipão has doubts in all sectors for a direct duel against Santos | Guild

Grêmio performed again this Thursday afternoon, at CT Luiz Carvalho, after a 2-2 draw with Cuiabá on Wednesday, at Arena, by Brasileirão. The coach Felipão has doubts in all sectors of the team for the duel against Santos, in Vila Belmiro, on Sunday.
The training on this farm was only regenerative for those who played for more than 60 minutes against Cuiabá. Thus, only the reserves performed technical activities. That is, the preparation of the starting lineup starts from Friday.
It is true that Felipão has doubts in all sectors. Starting with the goal, as it promoted the entry of Brenno in place of Chapecó by pure technical option. In defense, Kannemann played with hip pain and will undergo surgery in December. Thus, Rodrigues can return to acting alongside Ruan.
Ferreira and Rodrigues training for Grêmio after the draw with Cuiabá — Photo: Lucas Uebeç/DVG/Grêmio
In the middle, the bet was for Campaz, who gave way to Ferreira at half-time, and the change improved the team. If shirt 11 is a starter, Alisson would act more centrally. Finally, another change that occurred in the second half against Cuiabá was the entry of Churín, who starts to dispute position with Diego Souza.
Probable squad for the Grêmio: Brenno (Gabriel Chapecó); Vanderson, Ruan, Kannemann (Rodrigues) and Rafinha; Thiago Santos and Lucas Silva; Douglas Costa, Campaz (Ferreira) and Alisson; Diego Souza (Churín).
The Argentine was dismissed by Felipão and had not acted for four months. Another who returned to play was Jean Pyerre, with his last game being the victory against Cuiabá in the first round, in August. The 88 shirt should win minutes against Santos in the second half.
The cast re-appears at 10 am this Friday at CT Luiz Carvalho and closes the preparations on Saturday, when they travel to Santos. The duel against Peixe is scheduled for 16:00 on Sunday, in Vila Belmiro.