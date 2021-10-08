Guedes lives an astral hell since the revelation of his company in tax haven – Politics

Minister Paulo Guedes has been silent and avoided the press in recent days (photo: EVARISTO SA / AFP) Economy Minister Paulo Guedes maintains the agenda of appointments, but has been silent and avoided the press in recent days, since the existence of offshore Dreadnoughts International Group, owned by him, maintained in the Caribbean, was revealed by the International Consortium Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). This Thursday (7/10), protesters protested in front of the ministry building, which would have left Guedes “perplexed” and “upset”, according to aides.

On Wednesday (6/10), Guedes’ lawyers anticipated any requests from the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) and delivered documentation to demonstrate that the minister has not held an administrative position at the offshore since he took office in government, in January 2019. The defense was brought forward after the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, opened a preliminary investigation into the case. Also on Wednesday, the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies approved, by 310 votes to 142, the summoning of Guedes, who will have to explain himself about the assets kept in a tax haven, estimated at US$9.5 million.

The minister’s defense argues that Guedes offshore is legal and that his assets, both as a businessman and as an investor, were built before he took up public office.

“Paulo Guedes, both in his private life and in the exercise of his public service, has always been guided by the existing legal and ethical rules, always presenting the documentation relevant to the last exercise of the position, the Public Ethics Commission and other competent bodies”, he says press release, signed by lawyers Ticiano Figueiredo and Pedro Ivo Velloso, who defend the minister. The duo claims that Guedes, “under no circumstances, had his investments benefited by reason of the position he occupies”.

The political scientist and lawyer, Nau Bernardo Pinheiro de Azevedo, explains that just the fact that the minister has offshore, in itself, is not a big problem. “The issue is the suspicion of moving these offshores, since he is a public agent who literally has the power to manipulate Brazil’s economic policy, incurring a shadow of conflict of interest. This is extremely negative,” he said.

For Azevedo, greater investigation and firmer evidence are needed for a concrete accusation. “There is no way to confirm, without further evidence, that there is an effective conflict of interest,” he said. The call of the Chamber, however, is correct in the expert’s assessment. “Mere suspicion, considering the position and importance of the minister, is something too serious and needs concrete explanations,” he declared.

Opening a company or an account abroad is not illegal, as long as it is declared the Federal Revenue Service. The law determines, however, that employees and people in high-level public positions, such as Guedes, cannot maintain financial investments liable to be affected by government policies, which would confront Law No. 12,813, which provides for conflicts of interest.

A demonstration at the entrance of the Ministry of Economy would have left the minister ‘perplexed’ and ‘upset’, according to advisers. Lawyers prepare defense (photo: Sergio LIMA / AFP)

Advantage in IR



One of the minister’s actions that could characterize a conflict of interest was the removal of the rule that would tax resources in tax havens from the Income Tax reform bill, last July. The minister would also have acted to increase the limit of deposits in accounts abroad that do not require the declaration of the Revenue. This last action included the participation of the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, who also had offshores revealed by the international consortium of journalists.

In Azevedo’s assessment, the fuss surrounding the issue could be avoided more transparently on the part of the minister, especially because it generates negative economic and political impact, and can make it even more difficult for the Executive’s agendas to be processed in the National Congress. “It is an unnecessary noise, which casts suspicion on the minister that could be avoided with simple actions of transparency in relation to the control of trust management,” he criticized.