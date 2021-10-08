Gynecologist suspected of sexual crimes against patients arrested again in Anapolis | Goiás

The gynecologist Nicodemos Júnior Estanislau Morais, 41, was arrested again this Friday (8) in Anápolis, 55 km from Goiânia. He is suspected of sexual crimes against patients during consultations and also through social networks. The doctor was responding to the process in freedom, but was arrested after a new request for arrest by victims in Abadiânia.

O g1 contacted the doctor’s defense at 9:10 am and is awaiting a position.

“We started the investigation in Anápolis and there were victims from Abadiânia. As the crime happened there, we went to Abadiânia’s team, who represented the preventive detention. So far there are three women and the crime is rape by fraud,” she said. Chief Isabella Joy.

She said the victims reported that they suffered situations similar to those of dozens of other women who have filed complaints. With the new arrest, the police hope that more victims will continue looking for the police station.

After being heard in Abadiânia, the doctor will be referred to the Custody Center in Aparecida de Goiânia.

Nicodemus Junior was initially arrested on Sept. 29 after reporting three victims. Afterwards, more than 50 women went to the police station to file a complaint.

On October 4, the doctor was released on probation and was monitored by an electronic ankle bracelet. The Regional Council of Medicine (Cremego) banned his registration for six months.

The Public Ministry is appealing the gynecologist’s provisional freedom given by a judge from Anapolis. The current arrest is related to a new inquiry related to three victims of Abadiânia.

Woman says she was abused by a doctor arrested suspected of sex crimes in Anapolis

Patients report different types of behaviors and comments with sexual connotations by the gynecologist. One of the victims said that during a consultation last year, the doctor praised her eyes as well as her sexual organ. Then she asked about her sexual relationship with her husband.

“I was frozen and he was doing manipulations, all this with two fingers inserted in my vagina. I couldn’t even breathe at the moment. It’s a situation that we never expect will happen”, he said.

Another patient reports that she was abused by the gynecologist during her appointment. She decided to talk about the case after the suspect was arrested.

“He had inappropriate conversations, showed me lewd websites, sex toys and touched me not the way a gynecologist should. When he put my hand on his private part, you know?”, said the patient, who declined to be identified.

Among the accusations, there is also that of aromatherapist Kethlen Carneiro, 20, who sought out the Civil Police to report that she was abused by him when she was still 12 years old. During the service, she said, the doctor suggested reading pornographic material.

“He came to tell me that I could start masturbating. Showed me porn comics and videos. Sending me the links and which ones I could watch. Then he got up, took my hand and put it on him, in his private part,” he said.

In a conversation on a social network, another patient asks the gynecologist for information about the use of the vaginal ring, a contraceptive method. At one point, she asks if he doesn’t interfere with sexual intercourse and if the partner wouldn’t feel it. The doctor then answers:

“Well, my girlfriend already used it and I didn’t notice any difference. I can test kkk. Joke”.

Gynecologist investigated for sex crimes says ‘strange’ situations happened

Patients revealed to the police conversations they had with the doctor on social networks and in the office where he attended. According to them, many had a sexual nature, such as “having sex strengthens friendship” or “does a tan and show me”.

Nicodemus Junior denies that he harassed them. He said that comments in messaging apps were “joking” and admitted that this was an error.

“It’s very complex. I play with some things. Sometimes, in that, I really sinned. (…) But never, at any time, did I touch a patient with the aim of having sexual pleasure or making her have it a sexual pleasure, because the objective there is the physical examination,” he said.

“Many times, they say, ‘look, doctor, I did something like that, will something happen?’ , in that I am wrong,” he admitted.

Limit between doctor and patient

The terms used in the messages are not consistent with the ethical conduct of the category, according to the director of the Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics of Goiás (SGB-GO), Rodrigo Teixeira Zaiden. He asserts that professionals should not enter patients’ privacy with low-level words.

“You must not enter the patient’s intimacy with words of this level. At this point, the doctor has to be very careful with the words he is going to use. We advise you to do it in the most scientific way possible, making clear the boundaries between the doctor professional and that patient,” explains Zaiden.

