Hamilton changes engine component and leads first practice for F1 Turkish GP

Lewis Hamilton was the fastest in the first qualifying practice for the Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix, 16th stage of the season, held this Friday (8) at Istanbul Park.

The Mercedes driver scored 1:24.178s to lead Max Verstappen by 0.425s, while trying to minimize the penalty he will suffer on the starting grid of the race, due to the replacement of the ICE (internal combustion engine) of his W12. As a result of the switch, Hamilton will lose 10 grid positions at the Turkish GP.

Charles Leclerc was third on a good start for Ferrari in Istanbul. The Monegasque scored 1:24,654s, just 51 milliseconds slower than Verstappen. On the other side of the garage, Carlos Sainz was fifth after setting a lap in 1:24,860s.

The contenders’ teammates for the F1 2021 title got off to a low-key start in Istanbul. Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas was fourth with 1:24,842s, more than six tenths slower than Hamilton. Sergio Perez was even worse. The Red Bull driver only managed on the P10.

Alpine finished in P6 and P9 with Esteban Ocon better than his teammate Fernando Alonso. The Frenchman’s time was 1:24.909s against the two-time champion’s 1:25,383s.

McLaren had a low-key start in Istanbul. Lando Norris was seventh with a time of 1:25,347s, while Daniel Ricciardo finished the TL1 in 12th place with a time of 1:25.750s.

Formula 1 returns this Friday (8) with the second free practice at 9 am, Brasília time. F1Mania will be LIVE and in REAL TIME with all F1 information in Turkey.

Check out the TL1 times table valid for the F1 Turkish GP:

1) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’24.178

2) Max Verstappen (Red Bull/Honda) 1’24,603

3) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’24,654

4) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’24,842

5) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) 1’24,860

6) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault) 1’24,909

7) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’25,347

8) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’25,382

9) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault) 1’25,383

10) Sergio Pérez (Red Bull/Honda) 1’25.459

11) George Russell (Williams/Mercedes) 1’25.685

12) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’25.750

13) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’25.810

14) A. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’25.813

15) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes) 1’25.863

16) Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’25.933

17) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’26,361

18) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’26.424

19) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari) 1’26,636

20) Nikita Mazepin (Haas/Ferrari) 1’27.019