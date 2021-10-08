Hamilton changes engine components and loses ten positions in F1 Turkish GP

Lewis Hamilton will face punishment at the F1 Turkish GP. This Friday (8), Mercedes ended the mystery and confirmed the change of the internal combustion engine [ICE] competitor, causing him to lose ten grid positions.

Earlier this week, Toto Wolff spoke about a possible change in the seven-times champion’s power unit. The team boss stated that he did not want to risk a possible retirement, which would have great consequences in the fight for the title.

So the decision came in Istanbul. But contrary to what many thought – a total engine change that would throw the English to the back of the grid –, the German team opted to only change some components.

Hamilton only has two engines available until the end of the season. The first, used in the first part of the championship, reached the end of its life after a failure during the first free practice of the Dutch GP.

Max Verstappen also only has two power units by the end of the calendar. One of the season’s three engines was destroyed in the heavy accident at the start of the British GP, when it crashed into the protective wall.

The Dutchman has even made his engine change. Red Bull chose to use the Russian GP as the proof to make all the change, throwing the driver to the end of the grid – in a recovery race, he crossed the finish line in second position.