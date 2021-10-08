Hamilton opens 0s4 for Verstappen and leads free practice 1 of the Turkish GP

Lewis Hamilton led the morning work in Turkey (Photo: Steve Etherington/Mercedes)

Lewis Hamilton opened the Turkish GP weekend aware that he will start ten places behind what he can in the standings on Saturday, but also with the best performance in free practice 1, this Friday morning (8). The leader of the 2021 season of the Formula 1 World Championship dominated the work at Istanbul Park and hit 1min24s178 on soft tires, a new track record. Lewis was 0s425 faster than Max Verstappen, his big rival in the title fight. With the special paint that Red Bull wears this weekend as a gesture of gratitude to Honda, the Dutchman was the second best placed on the TL1, also having measured his best time with the soft compounds.

Charles Leclerc, with Ferrari, was third, with a time very close to that of Verstappen, 0s476 behind Hamilton’s mark. Valtteri Bottas, who for certain moments in the session came second, was fourth fastest, while Carlos Sainz, with the other Ferrari, closed the top five. The Spaniard will start at the end of the grid on Sunday due to a complete engine change.

Esteban Ocon, who even walked first for a few minutes, was sixth fastest with Alpine, who saw Fernando Alonso record the ninth fastest time. Big name of the Russian GP weekend, Lando Norris was seventh with McLaren, followed by Pierre Gasly. And Sergio Pérez, Max Verstappen’s teammate, was again much slower than the Dutchman and closed the session about 0s8 behind his colleague, finishing tenth on the timesheet.

With a 19ºC ambient temperature and 29ºC on the asphalt, on a cloudy day, but far from the possibility of rain, Formula 1 opened the weekend’s work at Istanbul Park, stage of the Turkish GP. The Worlds left for the journey in the former Ottoman Empire with the intermediate range of tyres, with the compounds C2, C3 and C4 as the hard, medium and soft, respectively.

The first times were set right in the opening minutes of the session, when the track was still quite ‘green’, that is, dirty and with little grip. Even so, the asphalt was already showing itself in more positive conditions: “It looks much better”, described Lando Norris.

Five minutes into the session, Lewis Hamilton, on soft tires, spiked at 1min27s439 and took the lead by beating Charles Leclerc in 0s018. Carlos Sainz, the Monegasque’s Ferrari teammate, accelerated with his Ferrari with aerodynamic sensors attached to the rear of the car.

Following training, Max Verstappen, with the white Red Bull and a new layout in honor of its partner Honda, came to take the lead, but the Dutchman was beaten by Norris and then by Hamilton himself, who scored 1min26s043 following the your laps on the turkish track. Then, it was Esteban Ocon’s turn to take the lead with Alpine. Detail: with hard tires. The Frenchman turned 1min52s968, 0s058 faster than Norris – on medium tires -, while Hamilton was third, with softs.

Lewis took the lead again and broke the track record by turning 1min24s511. Mercedes completed the provisional 1-2 with Valtteri Bottas, who moved up to second by setting a time 0.856 slower than Hamilton’s. But the double of the seven-time world champion team was interrupted by Ocon, who was doing great training. Fernando Alonso, in fourth, confirmed Alpine’s good performance and appeared in fourth, while Verstappen was fifth.

Bottas improved his time again and once again occupied the second position when Hamilton turned in 1min24s178 and reinforced his condition as the leader of the morning. Soon after, however, Verstappen took the Finn’s place and took second place. Even so, the Dutchman complained about the lack of grip on the track, while Ocon appeared again in the spotlight, in fourth place.

There was still time for more fast laps. That’s when, with less than 20 minutes left in practice, Ferrari appeared in good shape and placed its two drivers in the top five. Charles Leclerc in third, 0s476 of Hamilton’s time, and Carlos Sainz in fifth, 0s6 slower than the leader of the morning work. Ocon dropped to sixth, ahead of Lando Norris and Pierre Gasly. Alonso was ninth, followed by Sergio Pérez, while George Russell was 11th.

In the final minutes, the teams dedicated their work to simulations at race pace, so the order on the timesheet did not change much. Thus, Hamilton started the weekend well, although he knows he will have to row a lot on Sunday to try for one more victory and remain at the top of the championship.

1 L HAMILTON Mercedes 1:24,178 26 two M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Honda 1:24,603 +0.425 24 3 C LECLERC Ferrari 1:24,654 +0.476 27 4 V BOOTS Mercedes 1:24,842 +0.664 28 5 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:24,860 +0.682 25 6 AND OCON alpine 1:24,909 +0.731 30 7 NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:25,347 +1,169 26 8 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:25,382 +1,204 30 9 F ALONSO alpine 1:25,383 +1,205 26 10 S PEREZ Red Bull Honda 1:25,459 +1,281 24 11 G RUSSELL Williams Mercedes 1:25.685 +1,507 25 12 D RICCIARDO McLaren Mercedes 1:25,750 +1,572 26 13 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:25,810 +1,632 26 14 THE GIOVINAZZI Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:25,813 +1,635 24 15 NO LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:25,863 +1,685 28 16 K RÄIKKÖNEN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:25,933 +1,755 24 17 L STROLL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:26,361 +2,183 29 18 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:26,424 +2,246 28 19 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:26,636 +2,458 25 20 N MAZEPIN Haas Ferrari 1:27,019 +2,841 28