Hashdex cryptocurrency manager wants to hire people in São Paulo, Rio and New York

(Bloomberg) — Hashdex, a manager focused on cryptocurrencies, is opening an office in New York and hiring up to 45 employees in Rio, São Paulo and the United States.

The manager is looking for software engineers, specialists in distribution for institutional investors, research, marketing and advertising, according to its co-founder, Marcelo Sampaio.

“We initially thought of launching our company in the United States in 2018, but we only wanted to operate in regulated markets, and Brazil was more advanced in regulations at the time,” said Sampaio, who is also president of Hashdex, in an interview. “Now that the US is opening up, we’re going there, we’re going global.”

The other Hashdex co-founder, Bruno Caratori, is moving to New York from Palo Alto, Calif., to help build the business, which is headquartered in Rio and R$5 billion under management. In Brazil, the company plans to increase the team by around 30 people and has hired former JGP wealth management partner Carlos Amarante as head of distribution. Priscila Mendes, a former executive at Banco BTG Pactual SA, joined as investor relations officer.

“It’s difficult to hire in New York, the market is very heated there,” said Sampaio, adding that the company now operates in the city with three people in an office at WeWork.

Hashdex said in May it has raised about $26 million from investors including SoftBank, Coinbase and Valor Capital. Other investors included Brazilian Igah Ventures, Globo Ventures and Canary. Hashdex is using the capital raised to launch an advertising campaign and has hired Andrea Cunningham, founder of Cunningham Collective, to develop its global brand.

In April, the manager launched the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Index Fund, which the company said at the time was the world’s first exchange-traded cryptocurrency fund. The fund turned over around R$1.29 billion in August. For comparison, the trading volume on the Mercado Bitcoin exchange was BRL 621 million that month, and one of the largest global crypto exchanges, Binance, handled BRL 2.65 billion in the Brazilian market, according to Sampaio.

Hashdex launched two other cryptocurrency ETFs in August in Brazil: Hashdex Nasdaq Bitcoin Refer and Hashdex Nasdaq Ethereum Refer. The plan is to offer other ETFs, in addition to active trading funds, on platforms from companies such as XP, the largest broker in Brazil, and BTG.

In the United States, Hashdex launched in August the hedge fund Victory Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index in partnership with Victory Capital. And it filed with the SEC, the sheriff of the US capital market, what Hashdex said would be the first multi-cryptocurrency ETF in the United States, which would follow the variations of the Nasdaq cryptocurrency index.

Hashdex is already the largest asset manager of cryptocurrencies in Latin America and has plans to expand to other countries in the region, said Sampaio, without specifying which ones.

“We want to show more traditional capital market participants that investments in cryptocurrencies can be simple, safe and regulated,” he said, adding that, after “a lot of breaking his leg”, he persuaded large banks, family wealth managers and money managers. funds in Brazil to invest in the asset, which he said is an important “value store”.

The total market value of cryptocurrencies is about $2 trillion today, up from about $1 trillion earlier this year, according to CoinMarketCap.com.

“We want cryptomarkets to no longer be exclusively an environment for young people, gigs and libertarians,” said Sampaio.

Brazil’s leading experts teach you how to invest better in this asset class: meet the Cryptoinvestor course!

Related