Haters use dead son of Tati Quebra Barraco to attack the singer | Fabia Oliveira



Tati Quebra Barraco next to his son Yuri – Reproduction Instagram

Tati Quebra Barraco next to his son Yuri Play Instagram

Posted 08/10/2021 09:34 | Updated 10/8/2021 09:47

Tati Quebra Barraco’s team, one of the pieces in this edition of ‘A Fazenda’, shared some attacks from haters that the singer has been suffering out here, due to her participation in the reality show. Some netizens have been very hard on Tati, even citing her dead son, in addition to racist hate messages.

“Tati wants to kill Rico like they killed her drug dealer son”; “Outside the monkey”; “The other had a drug trafficker who was shot dead by the police in the confrontation”; “Hard hair will grate”; were some of the comments shared by Tati’s team, who promised not to leave hate messages cheap: “Internet is not a lawless land, wait. You want to justify yourself and crucify a person by being ‘worse’ than her. “, says the funkeira’s Instagram message.

Yuri Lourenço da Silva, Tati’s son, was 19 years old when he did not resist his injuries, after being shot during a police operation in Cidade de Deus, a community in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. In December 2016, the Military Police, responsible for the operation, treated Yuri as a suspect and reported having found him and another boy who was also shot and killed, a pistol and a large amount of drugs. At the time, Tati lamented her son’s death on her social networks, and after that she never mentioned the subject again publicly.

“What’s it like for you to get a message, call in the middle of the show saying your son is dead? Don’t ever want to go through what I’m going through. Don’t ever want to feel what I’m feeling. I couldn’t stop what I started. I had fans, audience, photographer of the house, I had a signed contract. So I had to end the show with a smile on my face, without anyone noticing. But I wasn’t strong all the time. Mom? What did I go wrong? What did I miss? You and your brothers know what I’ve done and I’ve been doing to give you the best. […] No words, Yuri, mother will love you forever,” wrote the singer.