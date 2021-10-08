Haters use dead son to attack Tati

Tati Quebra Barraco’s team stated that people have been using the singer’s son, Yuri, who died in 2016, to attack the singer for what has been happening in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV).

The Farm 2021: Story with offenses directed at Tati Quebra Barraco Image: Playback/Playplus

Among the messages released is: “Tati wants to kill Rico just like they killed her drug dealer son.” One person even laughs at the situation: “The other had a drug trafficker who was gunned down by the police in a confrontation haha.”

In addition, racial offenses were also issued, such as requests to “out, monkey” and “hard hair, you will grate”. The team took a stand: “Internet is not a lawless land, wait. This won’t stay that way.”

Yuri Lourenço da Silva, 19, was shot in the early morning of December 11, 2016. In a statement, the command of the Pacifying Police Unit (UPP) Cidade de Deus said that the police were carrying out a patrol operation in the street Quintanilha when they were shot by criminals. He and Jean Rodrigues de Jesus, 22, were taken to the Lourenço Jorge Municipal Hospital, in Barra da Tijuca, but they did not resist the injuries.

On her social networks, the singer accused the Rio de Janeiro Military Police of being responsible for the death. “The PM took a piece of me that will never be filled. The PM killed my son. This pain will never heal.”

My son was burned with gunpowder in his chest, which seems to have been point blank. The shot was close, he had no way of reacting. — Tati Quebra Fazenda (@TatiQBOficial) December 13, 2016