‘He promised to improve and I believed’

A week ago, the dream of getting married and having a family with the boy she loved turned into a nightmare. At the age of 19, Julia Franhani, Lucas Penteado’s ex-fiancée, was exposed by him during a live, in which he claimed that she had betrayed him with the security of the building where he rents an apartment in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone from Rio. According to the makeup artist, the actor was upset after three days of drinking alcohol and using cocaine, and guarantees that there was never a betrayal.

“I came down from the apartment to ask for help, to be able to call an ambulance, because he was beside himself. When he saw me with the security guard, he freaked out, already saying that I was cheating on him,” he says: “Before that, he had ransacked the whole house in the hallucination that someone was inside.”

Julia recalls the chronology of the last days with Lucas Penteado. “We went out on Wednesday (29) for dinner around 8:30 pm. He started using cocaine around midnight, one in the morning. He only stopped at 8 am and started drinking. He drank all through Thursday morning ( 30). And when it was at night, he left again. He came back at dawn more upset than he already was. And he continued using the drug”, she says, who claims not to have shared drugs or drink: “I don’t use narcotics” .

Ex-fiancée was accused by Lucas Penteado of having betrayed him with building security: “I went to ask for help” Photo: Reproduction

“I lived with him in Rio and didn’t even know the beach”

The makeup artist from São Paulo says that during the entire eight-month relationship, several times, Lucas was upset due to the use of drugs and alcohol, and that it was not the first time that he would have caused a scandal. “He did several. I was desperate, I cried, asked him to stop. And, alone, I had nothing to do. And he told me it was no big deal, for me to stop thinking that it was the end of the world”, she recalls : “He said he was going to stop and I believed him. He promised me to get better…”.

Before Lucas, according to Julia, started to sniff and drink on the day of the riot, they would go to actor Yuri Marçal’s stand-up. “But I said that the way he was, I wouldn’t go. If he wanted to, he could go alone,” he says.

One of the rare photos in which Julia and Lucas Penteado appear together Photo: rep/ instagram

The relationship of eight months, including four of engagement, between Lucas Penteado and Julia was almost not disclosed. Few people knew that the ex-BBB was having a serious relationship. “I was so anonymous in the relationship that no one even knew who I was, there were people who didn’t even know I was engaged to him,” she admits, who recounts the phases of this relationship, which started practically at home, as Julia’s mother would be a considerate cousin of Lucas’ father: “I’ve known him since I was little, it wasn’t because of ‘BBB 21’. Our relationship was even calm. But he was very authoritarian, sexist, he wouldn’t let me have friends, wear the clothes I wanted to, I couldn’t go out… I lived in Rio de Janeiro with him for three months and I couldn’t even visit the beach. I kept checking my cell phone, always thinking I had something. His mother abused me, saying that I was just there out of interest, but no, I never had to ask him for anything, everything I achieved by being with him was working with him”.

Lucas and the bride Photo: Reproduction

“I’ll forgive you. Don’t go back”

Julia also says that she was also attacked by her mother-in-law. “His mother used to attack me, she is super possessive. She thinks I kept talking about her to outsiders,” he guarantees. Photos of Julia with Lucas during their courtship are very rare. The only one, in which the actor’s entire family appears, rooting for São Paulo, everyone’s team, shows Julia beside him.

Last Monday, 4, Julia was taken by her mother to a hospital, in São Paulo, because she took a lot of medication. “I can’t take it anymore, I’m very sad. Sad that I didn’t even receive an apology, sad that he didn’t even call to see how I am or to clarify everything that happened”, he confesses: “I just I want peace in my mind and in my life. There are some people who are clueless and still believe in this ridiculous story he made up.”

Lucas exposed the bride in a live by making her confess her alleged betrayal. She cried and asked him to stop. The makeup artist says a lap is totally out of order. “I don’t want him to come to me unless it’s for an apology. And I’ll forgive him. Just like I forgave him the other times. But don’t come back,” he warns.

Lucas, intertwined, denies use of alcohol and drugs, fiancée claims that he used Photo: rep/ instagram

Julia also says that she hired a lawyer to take care of legal matters. The two didn’t have a wedding date set, but according to the young Lucas is in possession of his documents and personal belongings: “I’ve been with him all this time, putting up with a few good ones, swallowing a lot of frogs and now he’s doing it It speaks of revolution and does not practice its own ideologies”.

Advice denies drug and alcohol use

The artist, through his press office, denied that he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the live broadcast or on the day of the events.

“The actor clarifies that on the day of the events he was not drunk or would have used drugs before making the live that night, which can be attested to by witnesses,” the statement reads, which also emphasizes the request for fans to stop attacking the ex. -bride, through social networks.

He pointed out that, contrary to the information that circulated at the time, he didn’t keep any object of Julia’s. “Lucas says he did not steal or appropriate any object or belongings of the ex-fiancée, such as cell phone and documents, as well as not invading her privacy, nor changing her passwords on social networks and applications.”