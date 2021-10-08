Health predicts 300 million doses for 2022 and must exclude Coronavac in campaign

The Ministry of Health plans to use around 300 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 in 2022. CNN found that the paste should guide the population to take only one booster dose next year, with the exception of elderly people over 60 and immunosuppressed, who will need to take a booster dose every six months.

The centerpiece of one of the main political disputes during the country’s Covid-19 pandemic, the Chinese Coronavac vaccine is not expected to make the Ministry of Health’s schedule for the 2022 vaccination campaign.

According to reports made to the CNN, the folder commanded by Marcelo Queiroga is in the final stretch of planning for the purchase of immunizing agents and the one produced by Sinovac, in partnership with the Butantan Institute, is not foreseen in the list.

THE CNN found that Health awaits the result of a study commissioned by the ministry itself regarding the application of a third dose in people immunized with Coronavac. Preliminary results of the research, carried out in partnership with the University of Oxford, show that the immunity of those who took the Chinese vaccine drops significantly six months after the application of the second dose.

The internal evaluation of the ministry is that immunizers that do not show a high rate of effectiveness will not be included in the next year’s vaccination plan. Technicians say the folder is evaluating the cost-effectiveness of each vaccine before closing new contracts.

The fact that Coronavac does not have a definitive registration with Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) also weighs heavily. The assessment within the ministry is that Butantan has been slow to make the request to the regulatory agency. Since it began to be applied, Coronavac has only been authorized for emergency use, unlike Pfizer and AstraZeneca, which have already obtained final registration.

Also according to the sources heard by CNN, the two immunizers should be the most used in vaccination against Covid in 2022.