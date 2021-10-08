Health Surveillance issues alert on outbreaks of acute diarrheal disease in RS – Health



One of the ways of prevention is to clean your hands properly and frequently, with soap and water.

This week, the State Center for Health Surveillance (Cevs) issued a warning about the occurrence of outbreaks of acute diarrheal disease (ADD) in 25 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul, identified since the end of August, including Santa Maria and Southern mines. In nine of these cities a virus called norovirus as the cause of these cases of gastrointestinal diseases. It is possibly associated with drinking water, but it can also be transmitted through food or from person to person.

In other cities, cases are still under investigation. Until now, more than 2,000 cases have already been reported, with some municipalities only reporting that they had one or more outbreaks identified, if the number of people is confirmed. The investigation and control measures are being carried out by the respective municipalities, Regional Health Coordinations (CRS) and Cevs.

The main guideline for the population is the consumption of water only from safe and treated sources, which have a chlorine disinfection process or other technology. It is also important to periodically clean water tanks.

– These types of occurrences reinforce these preventive measures in relation to water, which must occur permanently throughout the population, regardless of the occurrence or not of these outbreaks – comments Lilian, a health specialist at the Center for Water and Food Transmission Diseases at the Cevs Borges Teixeira.

Clinical samples from people with symptoms are sent to the State Central Laboratory (Lacen) in Porto Alegre. Water samples have also been collected in some of these municipalities, which are awaiting results from Fiocruz, in Rio de Janeiro.

In Santa Maria, the city said that it monitors information regarding a possible outbreak of Acute Diarrheal Disease (ADD). According to the Executive, the municipal sector of Health Surveillance received, on Thursday morning, notification of an outbreak of vomiting and diarrhea in six children from a day care center in the Our Lady of Sorrows Neighborhood. Children are between 1 and a half and 2 years old. A team from the city hall went to the site, where an epidemiological investigation was carried out, with verification of hygiene conditions and collection of water samples for analysis. There was no food in suspicious condition in the environment. For the time being, there is no way to confirm that the cause of the outbreak found in this particular day care center is the DDA pointed out by the State’s alert.

The servers contacted the families of the children affected by vomiting and diarrhea and requested stool collection for an examination to be performed at the State’s Central Laboratory (Lacen-RS). Until 10:30 am this Friday, only one requested sample was delivered to the Health Surveillance sector of Santa Maria. The team will start sending the collections to Lacen from the beginning of next week. The Municipal Health Department continues to monitor the children’s health. According to the information in the folder, none of them would be in serious condition or hospitalized.

The city government stressed that it has not yet received information from the state on confirmed cases of ADD in Santa Maria. However, all hospitals in the city and the day care center were instructed to keep observation in cases of diarrhea and vomiting symptoms. As soon as situations that constitute an outbreak are observed, the Health Surveillance must be informed immediately.

Cities with outbreaks under investigation and number of cases reported to date:

Barra Funda* – 26 cases

Bento Gonçalves* – 394 cases

Carlos Barbosa – outbreaks identified (without information on the number of cases)

Caxias do Sul – outbreaks identified (without information on the number of cases)

Colorado* – 19 cases

Dois Irmãos* – more than 200 cases

Mainstay – 144 cases

Garibaldi – identified outbreaks (without information on the number of cases)

Horizontina – 69 cases

Southern Lavras – 174 cases

174 cases Mato Leitão – 50 cases

Monte Belo do Sul – outbreaks identified (without information on the number of cases)

Morro Reuter – about 20 cases

Pinto Bandeira – identified outbreaks (without information on the number of cases)

Porto Alegre* – 03 cases

Marine Saldanha – 228 cases

Santa Cruz do Sul* – 374 cases

Santa Maria – outbreaks identified (six cases under investigation)

outbreaks identified (six cases under investigation) Santana do Livramento* – 214 cases

Santa Rosa – 28 cases

Holy Christ – 14 cases

São Marcos – identified outbreaks (without information on the number of cases)

Sarandi* – 49 cases

Tucunduva* – 33 cases

*cities that have already had at least two clinical samples from people confirmed for norovirus



THE VIRUS

Norovirus may be resistant to chlorine concentrations applied to treated water provided for in potability legislation. Lilian comments that the increase of organic residues in the water can make this virus resist the foreseen chemical treatment.

– If we have more organic matter present than normal, the amount of chlorine used may not be enough to eliminate it – he comments.

O main symptom presented in these cases is diarrhea. The increased number of bowel movements may or may not be accompanied by abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and fever. The outbreak occurs from two cases, with the same clinical picture and epidemiological link between them. In case of symptoms of this type, rest and increased fluid intake are recommended to avoid dehydration, especially in children and the elderly. If there are severe symptoms, the nearest health unit should be sought.

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR THE POPULATION

Consume water from safe (drinking) treated sources, which have a chlorine disinfection process or other technology. If the source is unknown, in emergency situations, it is recommended to boil it before consumption and before food preparation for at least 5 minutes

The cleaning of surfaces, equipment and utensils used in the preparation and consumption of food must be carried out with treated and/or boiled water

Ice for consumption or food preservation must come from drinking and/or boiled water

Properly sanitize your hands, washing them with soap and water, especially after using the bathroom, changing diapers, before preparing and handling food and before meals

Keep sick people away from food handling activities and reinforce personal hygiene even after symptoms disappear

Clean the water tank once a year or whenever necessary

Daycare and school environments demand greater attention, as they are the most common places for these types of outbreaks

What is Acute Diarrheal Disease (ADD)?

ADD is caused by different microorganisms (bacteria, viruses, parasites). The main symptom is an increase in the number of bowel movements, with watery or loose stools. The pathology may be accompanied by nausea, vomiting, fever and abdominal pain

How is the disease transmitted?

Transmission occurs through the consumption of contaminated water or food. In cases that are associated with norovirus, transmission can also occur through contact with sick people, from body secretions or contaminated surfaces

* With information from the state government and city hall