Heirs are close to agreement, sources say

Alberto Joseph Safra and his family are close to an agreement on the will of his father, billionaire banker Joseph Safra, who can avoid litigation over a fortune of nearly $15 billion, two knowledgeable sources said today.

Alberto challenged the will in a New York court in August, asking for medical records to prove that his father, who was the richest man in Brazil when he died in December 2020, aged 82, was in poor health when he changed his will for last time in 2019.

He argued in court that he had been disinherited, an information contested by his mother, Vicky Safra, administrator of Joseph Safra’s estate, according to a document filed with the court.

Alberto and his brothers declined to comment on this and other financial matters.

Alberto resigned from Banco Safra’s board of directors in November 2019 after a dispute with his younger brother, David.

Alberto said at the time that he would launch his own bank, Banco ASA. But Alberto revised his plans and instead opened an asset manager, ASA Investments.

Before contesting his father’s will in court, Alberto disagreed with the family holding company’s dividend policy.

According to the minutes of the general meeting held in May by J.Safra Holding, a family holding that controls commercial buildings and other non-financial ventures, Alberto disagreed with the distribution of dividends at minimum levels.

The holding company paid R$80,000 on a profit of R$85 million. Alberto voted against.