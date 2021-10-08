Heirs of Chico Buarque and Marieta Severo have taken away the family’s discretion

Chico Buarque and Marieta Severo, who formed a couple between 1966 and 1999, are known, of course, for their genius (he as a composer, singer and writer; she, as an actress), but also for their discretion in their personal lives. Averse to putting privacy in the window, they are admired precisely for the focus and care in the artwork.

Recently, yes, Chico Buarque’s marriage to lawyer Carol Proner made the news – but not for him. And Marieta Severo, yes, has also yielded agendas, but because of the consequences of covid-19, which took her to the hospital, at the end of 2020, in a parallel struggle to care for her partner, actor and theater director Aderbal Freire- Son, recovering from a stroke.

The Severo Buarque de Hollanda family heirs, children and grandchildren, also always lived discreetly; reported almost only by the biases of art or, even more timidly or rarely, by political manifestations. That’s until September. Perhaps because of a symptom of the present time, when the exposure of life is more naturalized. Who knows why they feel the need for the public to touch the family and feel it like everyone else, in the flesh.

Silvia Buarque

The actress Silvia Buarque – reproduction

At the end of last month, actress Silvia Buarque, eldest daughter of Chico Buarque and Marieta Severo, told the newspaper O Globo about the dramas she faced in recent years, when she had to fight breast cancer and depression, in addition to deal with the separation of actor Chico Diaz and the unpredictability of his profession. At 53 years old and working professionally for 35 years, Silvia revealed that she supports herself financially with the help of her parents. At the same time that she says she has an advantage for being the daughter of artists, able to understand their situation, she explained that she needed therapy because she was the daughter of who they are.

Clara Buarque

The young Clara Buarque, aged 20 – Reproduction/Internet

Days later, following the repercussion of what Aunt Silvia Buarque said, Clara Buarque – daughter of Carlinhos Brown with Helena Buarque, the youngest of Chico Buarque and Marieta Severo – spoke about the family to her followers on Instagram: “Of course there is one The bad part. It exists in every family. Life is not a fairy tale.” The 20-year-old still criticized requests for her to compare her father with her grandfather. “Why does there always have to be a comparison? One more than the other? I admire the two a lot, in completely different ways. The bossa, the axé, the smoothness, the strength… In the end, everything is complete and gives a beautiful mix.”

Clara Buarque, by the way, already sang with her grandfather in the re-recording of the song “Dueto”, on his most recent album, “Caravanas”.

chico brown

Chico Buarque and Chico Brown – Photo: Leo Aversa / Publicity – Chico Buarque and Chico Brown – Photo: Leo Aversa / Publicity

This Thursday (7), Chico Brown – son of Carlinhos Brown and Helena Buarque; therefore, brother of Clara Buarque, nephew of Silvia Buarque, grandson of Chico Buarque and Marieta Severo – yielded one of the most accessed topics in the country. but their speeches about football matches with his grandfather actually went viral.

“My grandfather and I made a good team. But now he hurt his knee and he’s having to take it easy, I think he’ll have to operate,” said Chico Brown – who, in the family, is called Chiquinho, to differentiate him from his grandfather – delivering a slice of Chico Buarque’s intimacy.

The two have already formed a duo in music as well: Chico Brown and Chico Buarque compose “Massarandupió”, one of the tracks on the album “Caravanas”.