Help me, I want to change for good: how to migrate chat from WhatsApp to Telegram? – 10/08/2021

It has become fashionable: whenever WhatsApp malfunctions, the “internet goes crazy” with a flurry of memes and campaigns for people to try other messaging services, such as Telegram. Since the beginning of this year, the platform uses a feature that makes life easier for those who want to transfer the conversation history between the two.

The function allows importing the records of chats, groups and media files from applications such as WhatsApp, Line and KakaoTalk to Telegram. And here’s the tip: the import has to be done conversation by conversation, and the contact whose conversation you’re importing must also have a Telegram account.

Imported messages are visible to all parties in the conversation or group. See how to do it:

To import WhatsApp on iOS:

Open the contact’s profile or group information page from the conversation screen by tapping the name at the top;

Slide the screen to the end and select the Export conversation option;

The options “attach media” and “no media” will appear. Choose one;

From the Share menu, choose Telegram;

Then just choose the conversation you want the imported material to be added to.

To import WhatsApp conversations on Android:

Access the desired chat or group and open the options by clicking on the upper right corner;

Select More > Export conversation > Telegram;

Then select the equivalent Telegram contact to import the content.

The transported messages are tagged with the original date and marked as “imported” on the date the import was made.

*With text by Gabriel Joppert