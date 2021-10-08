Henry case: Father reveals the boy’s desperate reaction and gets emotional when remembering his son’s last song; Monique cries with report – watch

The first preliminary hearing of the trial on the death of Henry Borel took place this Wednesday (6), in Rio de Janeiro. According to G1, the boy’s father, Leniel Borel, recalled how his son would have developed a fear of going to the house of his mother, Monique Medeiros, and his stepfather, former councilor Jairinho. The defendant was also moved to tears when she heard her ex-husband talk about the child’s death.

Leniel reported that Henry was very upset before visiting his mother and stepfather. “He clung to his pillow to keep from leaving with her. She started calling me to ask for help, because on weekends he didn’t want to come home, I talked to him. I went to tell Henry that his mother was downstairs and he grabbed his pillow saying, ‘No, Daddy, I don’t want to go.’ When he saw Monique, he started to cry. His grandmother, Dona Rosangela, talked, called him to go to the beach. She went down with him to the beach, and then they left”, mentioned.

The very next day, Leniel would have found his son quite dejected, but he considered that it would only be because it was the beginning of school. “The next day was the boy’s first day of school. I know the first day of school was difficult for a four year old, and I went to the first day, she didn’t answer me, I got to school at 6:50 am. She arrived around 7:20 am, he was very prostrate, cornered, crestfallen, I thought it was a reaction to the school”, said.

Henry complains about Jairinho and that “mom is not good”

Days before his death, Henry also reportedly complained that his uncle (Jairinho) “held him tightly”, which led Leniel to have a serious conversation with the politician. “On Saturday the 6th, I picked up my son at Jairinho’s house. When I picked him up, he told me: ‘Daddy, I don’t want to go back to my mother’s house anymore, I don’t.’ But he didn’t say why”, said Borel. When asked, Monique would have said that there was nothing wrong. “I called Monique, she said there was nothing going on and I said, ‘Monique, what if there’s something going on?’ She said: ‘I’ll kill Jairo, Leniel!’”, he remembered.

The last time he saw his father, Henry would have even vomited and cried a lot knowing he was going to his mother’s house. “When I went to tell him that the next day there was school, he asked me not to go, please not, that the next day he would go, and then I said we could go to grandma’s house, but I had already arranged with Monique. When on the way he realized he was going to meet his mother, he started crying a lot and vomiting”, reported Leniel.

According to the engineer, Henry would have even said that Monique “wasn’t good”. “I said: ‘Go son, mom is good’. And he said, ‘Mom is not a good mom.’ And I ask her what’s going on and she says it’s a house issue, and she asks Henry if he wants to help Mommy find another house. He went, crying a lot. It was the last time I saw my son”, he added.

Henry’s Last Song and Mom and Dad’s Tears

Leniel was also quite moved when he remembered the last song he heard Henry sing, in the last video he recorded of him. The boy’s father repeated the verses of the Catholic song “Mãezinha do Céu” in the audience: “Mother of heaven, I don’t know how to pray / I mean I want to love you / Blue is your mantle, white is your veil / Mother, I want to see you there in heaven”.

The engineer couldn’t hold back his tears and remembered his Catholic upbringing. According to UOL, the scene also left Monique in tears. Accused of her son’s death, she wept copiously at the memory, had to hug her lawyer, and needed a handkerchief to compose herself. Another time Henry’s mother wept was when her ex-husband recalled the dawn when the boy died.

the night of tragedy

Leniel also reported how he felt a certain strangeness in Jairinho’s explanations about what had happened. “I deliver my son well and arrive with my son naked, trying to be revived. Jairo says that he heard a noise, I asked him why he didn’t undergo resuscitation, since he was a doctor, and he said that in the state he was in, it was better to run to the hospital. I found it very, very strange, because Monique never knew first aid, so why did Jairo drive instead of helping?”, he stated.

Memories of the moment her father learned of Henry’s death also surfaced. “I asked God to take my life, but not my son’s. Around 5:30 am, the doctor called me and said: ‘Dad, your son died and there’s nothing else to do’, and I yelled: ‘Come back, Henry, come back’. But my son didn’t come back”, he lamented. “Afterwards, the doctors said that the boy had already arrived there dead. And seeing that I delivered my perfect son and seeing him all scarred, swollen, stiff, made me alert. I went after the IML report, and they said that they even wanted to know the report, because it was all very strange”, continued.

In the midst of this sad situation, Borel still noticed a provocative tone in one of Jairinho’s lines. “Jairo introduces me to Cris, his advisor. Jairo said: ‘Monique, then let’s go home, let’s turn this page, life goes on, you make another child’”, reported the engineer. Watch some excerpts from the testimonial below:

Before the Court, Leniel Borel also said he had suffered “veiled threats” after the death of his son. The little boy’s nanny, in turn, changed her statement again. Find out everything that happened at the hearing by clicking here and here. Meanwhile, the next hearings are scheduled for December 14th and 15th.