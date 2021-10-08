Henry’s nanny gives 3rd version of assaults and is indicted for perjury – 10/07/2021

Rio’s Civil Police indicted Thayná de Oliveira Ferreira, who worked as a nanny for Henry Borel, a 4-year-old boy who died on March 8, after being assaulted by his stepfather, physician and former councilor Jairo Souza Santos Junior, known for false testimony. like Dr. Jairinho.

Thayná was indicted on September 22 for having lied in the first testimony given to the 16th Precinct (Barra da Tijuca), on March 24. On April 12, she gave a new statement to the police station, giving a completely different version and admitting that in the previous hearing she was afraid to speak the truth and be the target of revenge by Jairinho. On the night of Wednesday, 6, she was heard in court, during the first hearing in the case, and presented a new version of the facts. Therefore, it must be investigated again for another alleged crime of perjury.

In the first statement, Thayná – who worked as Henry’s nanny from January 18 until his death in March – claimed to have seen nothing unusual and no signs of aggression against the child. According to her, the family lived in harmony.

On April 12, four days after Jairinho and Henry’s mother, teacher Monique Medeiros, were arrested, the nanny returned to the police station and claimed to have witnessed Jairinho’s attacks on Henry on three occasions. She also said that she received R$100 from the former councilor to “be quiet”.

In court testimony this Wednesday, Thayná said she did not know about the attacks on Henry and that she was manipulated by Monique, by whom she said she felt used. “I felt used in what sense? In the sense that she came, told me, tried to show me Jairinho’s monster and I got all the bad stuff in my head. It was all a guess in my head. I never saw any act.” said the nanny. “It was Monique who made me believe in a lot of things and that’s why my head was upset and I started to imagine a monster, but there in the room could not be happening and I was imagining a lot of things”, he added.

With Thayná’s testimony, the hearing of witnesses for the prosecution ended. The next hearings are scheduled for December 14th and 15th.