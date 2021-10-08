Honda launches XRE 190 2022 line in Brazil

Honda was never one to leave market niches without a specific product, except for small custom ones. In addition to the diversified line, it also has a high sharing of platforms between products. Seeing the big gap between the Bros 160 and the XRE 300, in 2016 it presented the XRE 190, which uses the platform of its smaller sister, but with an exclusive look, more equipment and a bigger engine.

Since its original introduction five years ago, the XRE 190 has not undergone major changes as a whole. And for the 2022 line, Honda continues to bet on the success of the bike’s proven set. Now, the cheapest bike in the company’s XRE line is counting on new color and graphics options. The novelty is now available for purchase.

There are three options: solid red, pearlescent blue and matte gray. The last one is exclusive to the Adventure version, which features different stickers. Speaking of them, they now bring the inscription “XRE” in large letters on top of the side flaps, with the “190” right below, smaller. On Adventure, the graphic of the name has red letters and the inclusion of “ADV” on the fins as well, in addition to the inscription of the version on the tail. Fins, side covers, tail and front nozzle are all black plastic.

Apart from that, the Honda XRE 190 2022 is identical to the 2021 model which, until September, had accumulated 16,598 units sold in Brazil. Its air-cooled single-cylinder engine derives from that found on the CG 160 and Bros 160. On the XRE, the capacity has been increased to 184.4 cm³ thanks to the enlarged piston diameter. Flex, has a maximum power of 16.4 hp with ethanol and 16.3 hp with gasoline, always at 8,500 rpm. The maximum torque is 1.66 kgfm and 1.65 kgfm, respectively, at 6,000 rpm. The transmission has 5 gears.

The Honda XRE 190 2022 remains offering disc brakes on both wheels, with a diameter of 240 mm at the front and 220 mm at the rear. ABS is standard, but acts only on the front wheel. Speaking of wheels, they are spoked with 19 and 17 inches, respectively. The tires, in order, measure 90/90-19 and 110/90-17. The telescopic fork front suspension has 180 mm of travel, while the monoshock rear has 150 mm of travel.

In addition to the larger engine and extra performance, the new XRE 190 2022 differs from the Bros 2022 due to some extra equipment. In addition to the front ABS, it also has a more complete digital instrument panel, adding a tachometer and clock. The different look also brings a fixed fairing that involves the pilot more, offering better aerodynamic protection.

VERSION PRICE XRE 190 ABS 2022 (Red or Pearlescent Blue) BRL 16,250 XRE 190 ABS Adventure 2022 (Matte Grey) BRL 16,650

* Prices valid for Brasília (DF). Shipping and insurance charged separately. All motorcycles come with a 3-year warranty with no mileage limit.



18 Photos

