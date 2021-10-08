Honor 50 has competitive pricing leaked before global release

Just over two weeks away from its official announcement, a new leak revealed by the German website WinFuture presents more details about the Honor 50, model that marks the main return of the manufacturer to Europe since the banning of Huawei by the US government.

According to the information presented, the new Honor 50 will hit the European market costing €499 (about R$ 3,200) in the 6 GB RAM version with 128 GB of storage, while the more powerful version with 8 GB and 256 GB can be sold for €599 (about R$3,800).

Teaser highlights colors from the Honor 50 line and charging up to 100 W (Image: Playback/Honor)

The site hasn’t released information about the Honor 50 Pro, but it’s possible that the larger screen device and beefier internal specs could start at €799 (around R$5,000).

Already announced in China in June, the Honor 50 line is composed of three models and it is likely that the Honor 50 and 50 Pro will be brought to the European market, leaving out the Honor 50 SE with a Dimensity 900 chip.

(Image: Reproduction/Honor)

The Honor 50 features a 6.5-inch side-curved OLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz for smoother navigation, a set of four rear cameras with 108 MP main sensor, Snapdragon 778G chip, and 4,300 mAh battery with charging of 66W.

The Honor 50 Pro doesn’t have as many changes as the name might suggest. The manufacturer adopts a larger 6.7-inch screen, but maintains the Honor 50’s 120 Hz rate, OLED panel and curved glass, as well as the processor and the entire rear-facing camera assembly.

The Honor 50 Pro changes include a smaller 4,000 mAh battery with a faster charging of 100 W, two front cameras with 16 MP and 32 MP sensors and RAM memory with up to 12 GB.

Source: WinFuture