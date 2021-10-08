How to fix error code CE-34878-0 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare?

Error code CE-34878-0 is usually the result of the game being blocked while trying to play the game. There can be several reasons for a game to crash, such as an error loading files, corrupted files, a network error when playing online, etc. Fortunately, we have a solution for this error code in the Call of Duty Modern Warfare game. Just follow the simple steps below:

You can try restarting your console and game and see if that solves the problem or not. Basically, a new update also fixes various bugs and issues. So check your PS4 for updates:

– Go to the PlayStation Home screen.

– Highlight the game you were playing and press Options.

– Tap Find Update and allow game updates to install.

– When the update has finished installing, select Settings at the top of the PlayStation Home screen.

– Then select System Software Update and allow system updates to be installed on your console.

– Restart your Play Station 4. If it still works:

– Remove any PS camera if it is connected to the console and restart the system.

– You must also disable Enable Face Recognition in Settings.

– If the problem persists, back up your data and perform a PS4 boot by going to Setup / Boot.

So, there you are on my side in this post. Hope you enjoyed this post and managed to fix error code error CE-34878-0 in Call of Duty Modern Warfare game. Let us know in the comments below if any of the suggested solutions worked for you or if you have a solution to this issue that you would like to share with us. See you in the next post… Cheers!