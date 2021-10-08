Well, there’s no shortage of action-packed games, and Call of Duty is an amazing franchise. It is widely popular with gamers and you can choose any game in the franchise and not enjoy it. The new addition, namely Call of Duty Modern Warfare, was introduced in 2019 and has become a huge fan favorite. Just to remind you, the game was developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision. You can play this game on all platforms like Play Station, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.
If you also play the Call of Duty Modern Warfare game and are experiencing error code CE-34878-0 and are looking for a solution to this issue, then you have stumbled onto the right place. As in this post, we will guide you on how you can fix error code CE-34878-0 in Call of Duty Modern Warfare game. We will also give you the specific reason why this error code is accumulating in the game. So, with that said, let’s take a look at the article itself:
–Continues after advertising–
How to fix error code CE-34878-0 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare?
Error code CE-34878-0 is usually the result of the game being blocked while trying to play the game. There can be several reasons for a game to crash, such as an error loading files, corrupted files, a network error when playing online, etc. Fortunately, we have a solution for this error code in the Call of Duty Modern Warfare game. Just follow the simple steps below:
You can try restarting your console and game and see if that solves the problem or not. Basically, a new update also fixes various bugs and issues. So check your PS4 for updates:
– Go to the PlayStation Home screen.
– Highlight the game you were playing and press Options.
– Tap Find Update and allow game updates to install.
– When the update has finished installing, select Settings at the top of the PlayStation Home screen.
– Then select System Software Update and allow system updates to be installed on your console.
– Restart your Play Station 4. If it still works:
– Remove any PS camera if it is connected to the console and restart the system.
– You must also disable Enable Face Recognition in Settings.
– If the problem persists, back up your data and perform a PS4 boot by going to Setup / Boot.
So, there you are on my side in this post. Hope you enjoyed this post and managed to fix error code error CE-34878-0 in Call of Duty Modern Warfare game. Let us know in the comments below if any of the suggested solutions worked for you or if you have a solution to this issue that you would like to share with us. See you in the next post… Cheers!
Related