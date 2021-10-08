Launched a day ahead of schedule, Windows 11 is now available and can be downloaded to your PC. Microsoft’s operating system brings a new look, with a widget menu, integration with Android apps and many other features.

However, the “Start” menu, along with the rest of the Taskbar icons, instead of remaining in the left corner of the screen, as it was in Windows 10, are now aligned in the center. If you don’t like the new layout, know that you can move them quickly and conveniently.

So, check out the step-by-step steps below to put the Windows 11 Taskbar menu and icons in the left corner of the screen again!

How to place the Windows 11 menu in the corner of the screen

Step 1: Right-click on any free area of ​​the Taskbar and select “Taskbar Settings”.

Right-click and select “Taskbar Settings” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: then expand the “Taskbar Behaviors” option.

Expand the “Taskbar Behaviors” option (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: Locate the “Taskbar Behavior” item and click on “Center”.

Under “Taskbar Alignment”, click “Center” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4: in the open menu, select “Left”.

Select the “Left” option (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5: done that, the “Start” menu and all the Taskbar icons will be aligned with the left corner of the screen.

Once this is done, the menu will be repositioned in the left corner automatically (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Ready! You will now be able to place the Windows 11 menu in the left corner of the screen.